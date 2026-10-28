United Arab Emirates' veteran diplomat Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, 48, is running to succeed Portugal's Antonio Guterres, 77, who retires as UN Secretary General on December 31, 2026. All six GCC states gave their backing for Nusseibeh. If chosen, she would be the first woman and the first Gulf national to lead the UN. X | @Lana_Nusseibeh