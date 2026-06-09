Abu Dhabi: Osama Amir Fadhel, Assistant Undersecretary for the Industrial Accelerators Sector at the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), stated that participants in the "Make it in the Emirates 2026" Jobs Fair for Industry and Advanced Technology, which opened yesterday (Monday) in Abu Dhabi, highlighted a significant shift in the types of jobs demanded by the private industrial sector compared to a decade ago. Today, the focus is increasingly on roles such as programming, automation, data analytics, and other technology-driven professions.