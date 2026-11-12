As part of the preparations, the association will organise an awareness lecture for the grooms ahead of the ceremony. The session will cover key aspects of married life, with a focus on family responsibilities and the importance of building stable relationships.

Al Rashdi said preparations had also been completed to ready the venue for the ceremony, adding that all beneficiaries whose applications were approved by the association’s Aid Committee had been notified of their selection.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.