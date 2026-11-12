GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Sharjah

Sharjah mass wedding: 150 applicants approved for November 24

Ceremony will be held on November 24 under the patronage of Sharjah Crown Prince.

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Ali Mohammed Al Rashdi, Chairman of the Higher Committee for the Mass Wedding Project
Ali Mohammed Al Rashdi, Chairman of the Higher Committee for the Mass Wedding Project

Sharjah: Sharjah Charity Association has approved 150 applicants for its 12th mass wedding initiative, with preparations completed for the ceremony to be held on November 24 at Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre.

The event will take place under the patronage of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council, coinciding with the UAE’s 55th Eid Al Etihad celebrations.

The annual initiative aims to support young people preparing for marriage by easing the financial burden of starting a family and helping them build stable households.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Ali Mohammed Al Rashdi, Chairman of the Higher Committee for the Mass Wedding Project, said the committee had completed reviewing all applications and approved 150 participants after carefully assessing their documents and social research reports.

The assessment was aimed at identifying the most deserving applicants and verifying that they met the eligibility criteria for participation and assistance under the programme.

Al Rashdi said preparations had also been completed to ready the venue for the ceremony, adding that all beneficiaries whose applications were approved by the association’s Aid Committee had been notified of their selection.

As part of the preparations, the association will organise an awareness lecture for the grooms ahead of the ceremony. The session will cover key aspects of married life, with a focus on family responsibilities and the importance of building stable relationships.

The lecture is intended to equip participants with greater awareness of their responsibilities as they embark on married life and begin building their families.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
Show More
Related Topics:
Sharjah

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Lulu opens new hypermarket at Moopans Mall

Lulu opens new hypermarket at Moopans Mall

2m read
Father Patricio Alfredo Sánchez Molinari was conducting the service at the Our Lady of Perpetual Help church when the heavy crucifix suddenly became detached from the wall behind him and fell directly onto him.

Priest killed by falling cross during Mass in Ecuador

1m read
Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York arrives to attend a Requiem Mass, a Catholic funeral service, for the late Katharine, Duchess of Kent, at Westminster Cathedral in London on September 16, 2025.

UK's Andrew seeks to ‘quash’ Epstein search warrants

3m read
A photograph shows the Al-Nooor Mosque (L) and the city skyline in Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates on May 21, 2026.

Sharjah sets up panel to tackle housing violations

2m read