Ceremony will be held on November 24 under the patronage of Sharjah Crown Prince.
Sharjah: Sharjah Charity Association has approved 150 applicants for its 12th mass wedding initiative, with preparations completed for the ceremony to be held on November 24 at Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre.
The event will take place under the patronage of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council, coinciding with the UAE’s 55th Eid Al Etihad celebrations.
The annual initiative aims to support young people preparing for marriage by easing the financial burden of starting a family and helping them build stable households.
Ali Mohammed Al Rashdi, Chairman of the Higher Committee for the Mass Wedding Project, said the committee had completed reviewing all applications and approved 150 participants after carefully assessing their documents and social research reports.
The assessment was aimed at identifying the most deserving applicants and verifying that they met the eligibility criteria for participation and assistance under the programme.
Al Rashdi said preparations had also been completed to ready the venue for the ceremony, adding that all beneficiaries whose applications were approved by the association’s Aid Committee had been notified of their selection.
As part of the preparations, the association will organise an awareness lecture for the grooms ahead of the ceremony. The session will cover key aspects of married life, with a focus on family responsibilities and the importance of building stable relationships.
The lecture is intended to equip participants with greater awareness of their responsibilities as they embark on married life and begin building their families.