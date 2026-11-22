SEHA linked employee appreciation with family support, reinforcing UAE’s family priorities
SEHA, a subsidiary of PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, has hosted a mass wedding celebrating 26 couples at Majlis Rabdan in Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with Medeem. The initiative marked the marriages of employees across SEHA.
The occasion aligned with the aspirations of ‘the UAE’s Year of Family 2026’, launched to advance the objectives of ‘the National Family Growth Agenda 2031’ and reaffirm the central role of family bonds in the UAE’s social fabric. These national priorities recognise support for families as a shared responsibility, encouraging institutions to contribute through practical initiatives that touch people’s lives and translate this commitment into tangible, sustained support as couples establish their families.
In this context, SEHA translated its appreciation for employees into practical support for their family lives, in line with national priorities for family formation and stronger social bonds.
Preparation for married life provides a further dimension to that support. Medeem, an initiative of the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi, promotes informed preparation for marriage and family life through guidance and awareness.
Dr Mona Al Mansoori, Director of the Medeem initiative, said: “Marriage marks the beginning of a stable and cohesive family. We are committed to supporting young people and encouraging them to marry and build happy, stable families, while promoting a community culture of simpler arrangements, moderation, and responsibility. These efforts support national priorities for family stability and social cohesion.”
Al Mansoori added: “This mass wedding, held in partnership with SEHA, demonstrates the importance of institutions working together to create a supportive environment for young people preparing for marriage. It also reflects the value of mass weddings as a model of solidarity and social cohesion, encouraging a simpler and more balanced start to married life.”
Dr. Ghanem Ali Al Hassani, Department Director at SEHA Corporate, said: “We see support our employees as they establish their families as an investment in people and in the relationships that sustain community life. Through this wedding, we are turning appreciation for colleagues and their spouses into practical participation in a milestone that matters to them. Our ambition during "the Year of Family 2026" is for national priorities to be reflected in people’s lives, with institutions helping to create an environment that supports family formation and cooperation.
Offering a personal perspective on the initiative, one of the grooms said: “SEHA’s initiative streamlined our wedding preparations by organising the entire ceremony, alongside the tailored benefits and facilities provided to support our new family journey, helping us start our life together much sooner. This care reflects SEHA’s appreciation for its people and commitment to our stability, giving me greater peace of mind to focus on my work and plan our future with confidence. I am proud to be part of this organisation and thank SEHA for sharing in this important milestone in our lives.”
Through the initiative, SEHA connected appreciation for its employees with support for their families, giving practical expression to the role employers can play in bringing the UAE’s family priorities into people’s everyday lives and fostering community stability and prosperity.