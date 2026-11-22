Offering a personal perspective on the initiative, one of the grooms said: “SEHA’s initiative streamlined our wedding preparations by organising the entire ceremony, alongside the tailored benefits and facilities provided to support our new family journey, helping us start our life together much sooner. This care reflects SEHA’s appreciation for its people and commitment to our stability, giving me greater peace of mind to focus on my work and plan our future with confidence. I am proud to be part of this organisation and thank SEHA for sharing in this important milestone in our lives.”

Dr. Ghanem Ali Al Hassani, Department Director at SEHA Corporate, said : “We see support our employees as they establish their families as an investment in people and in the relationships that sustain community life. Through this wedding, we are turning appreciation for colleagues and their spouses into practical participation in a milestone that matters to them. Our ambition during "the Year of Family 2026" is for national priorities to be reflected in people’s lives, with institutions helping to create an environment that supports family formation and cooperation.

Abdulla Rasheed Editor - Abu Dhabi

Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.