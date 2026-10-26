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Abu Dhabi expands family awareness programmes during Year of the Family 2026

The initiatives guide families through everyday challenges, reach all segments of society

Last updated:
Ali Al Hammadi, Reporter
2 MIN READ
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Abu Dhabi expands family awareness programmes during Year of the Family 2026

The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has expanded its community awareness programmes to help strengthen family relationships and encourage better communication between family members as part of the UAE’s Year of the Family 2026.

The department announced on Monday that it had organised a series of activities, workshops and awareness sessions across Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, focusing on family stability and the importance of maintaining strong relationships at home.

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The initiatives aim to reach different groups within society and provide families with guidance on dealing with everyday challenges.

27 radio episodes on family issues

During the first nine months of 2026, the department broadcast 27 episodes of its weekly Happy Home programme on Abu Dhabi Holy Qur’an Radio.

The programme discussed various family-related topics, offering advice on improving relationships, encouraging positive behaviour and strengthening communication between family members.

The department also organised seven interactive workshops for employees of national companies.

These sessions focused on the importance of family stability and how a positive home environment can support employees in their professional lives.

Awareness sessions in Abu Dhabi councils

As part of its Majalisna (Our Councils) initiative, ADJD held seven awareness lectures across several councils in Abu Dhabi.

The sessions encouraged families to adopt positive behaviours, maintain healthy relationships and strengthen their connections with the wider community.

The department said the lectures provided opportunities for community members to discuss family-related issues and learn about ways to maintain a stable home environment.

Family activities in shopping malls

ADJD also organised five days of activities across shopping malls in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain to mark the International Day of Families.

The events included interactive games, educational activities, discussions and family consultations.

They were designed to encourage parents and children to spend time together while learning about the importance of communication and mutual understanding.

Supporting families through counselling

The department also participated in the Sheikh Zayed Festival, where it provided family counselling services and advice to visitors.

The initiative aimed to help families address challenges and understand the importance of maintaining positive relationships.

ADJD said it will continue using different communication channels and community programmes to reach more families across the emirate.

The activities form part of its wider efforts to promote family values, encourage dialogue and support family stability throughout the Year of the Family 2026. 

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