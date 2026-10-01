New Abu Dhabi plan aims to build inclusive, family-friendly communities

Abu Dhabi unveils family-first framework for inclusive city planning
Abu Dhabi: Shorter journeys, services closer to home and shaded routes that everyone can use. That is the vision behind a new plan to put families at the heart of how Abu Dhabi is built.
The emirate has launched the Cities for Families Framework, which is described as the first of its kind in the region. It is a roadmap for communities where children, parents, caregivers, seniors and People of Determination can thrive.
"A family-friendly city is one that makes everyday life easier for families. It is about making it easier to get around, access services, find safe places to play and spend time together, and feel connected to the community. We want families to feel that the city works for them," Yousef Al Hammadi, Executive Director of the Knowledge & Impact Sector at the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority said.
The framework was unveiled at the LIVEX 2026 exhibition today.
Behind the launch are three bodies: the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), the Abu Dhabi Department of Community Development (DCD) and the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA).
Two years in the making
The framework took two years to develop. It was created under the Inclusive City Memorandum of Understanding for People of Determination, seniors and families, which the three entities signed together.
The work drew on what Abu Dhabi already has, including the Disability Friendly Cities & Communities Framework developed by the DCD with government and private partners.
It also draws on leading international practices, while reflecting Abu Dhabi's own context and the aspirations of its community.
Five goals, 15 strategies, 63 actions
The plan is built around five goals. They are turned into 15 strategies and 63 practical actions that will guide planning, policy, investment and service delivery across the emirate.
In everyday terms, the aim is communities that are easier to find your way around and more inclusive. That means shorter journeys, services closer to home, shaded and accessible routes, and public spaces that work for every age and ability.
The plan also brings the ambitions of the UAE's Year of Family 2026 into the places and services people use every day.
Families to feel that the city works for them
Al Hammadi said a family-friendly city is one that makes everyday life easier. It should be easy to get around, reach services, find safe places to play and feel connected to the community.
"We want families to feel that the city works for them," he said and added that the framework gives authorities a practical way to make changes that families can see and feel in their daily lives.
"When we design cities with families in mind, we create better places for everyone."
Linking social policy and city planning
Layla Al Hayas, Executive Director of the Family and Child Welfare Sector at the DCD, said the launch shows Abu Dhabi's commitment to placing family needs and stability at the foundation of development.
She said the framework builds on the department's earlier work by connecting social development priorities with urban planning. It will help guide how neighborhoods, public spaces and services are developed so that they support community cohesion.
Together with partners, the aim is to turn the framework into practical measures that make daily life easier, ensure fair access to services and opportunities, and strengthen the bonds between generations.
Families in from day one
Noura Al Ameri, Acting Executive Director of the Policies and Built Environment Sector at the Urban Planning and Permits Centre, said the framework gives planners a shared reference.
It helps translate families' needs into planning considerations, policies and practical requirements, which can be built in at every stage of community development. That includes how close services are, how accessible the area is, how people move around, and how good the public spaces and buildings are.
By thinking about families from the earliest stage, she said, Abu Dhabi can shape communities that meet families' needs today and can adapt to their needs in the future.
From plan to practice
A phased roadmap, developed with government entities and key stakeholders, will guide the rollout.
The goal is tangible and measurable results across the emirate.
Work has already begun. At LIVEX 2026, ECA gathered representatives from 19 government and private sector organisations. Together they identified priority areas and discussed pilot projects that could put the framework into practice.