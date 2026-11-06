ADJD showcases inmates' art at Al Ain Festival

Inmates craft Emirati heritage through art at Al Ain Festival
Abu Dhabi: Wooden furniture, leather goods, paintings and embroidery made by inmates of Abu Dhabi’s correctional and rehabilitation centres are on display at a heritage festival in Al Ain.
The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) is taking part in the 12th Traditional Handicrafts Festival at Souq Al Qattara, which runs until 11th November. The festival, organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi, began on 23rd October.
The items on display were made as part of vocational training programmes designed to build inmates’ skills and prepare them for life after release.
From prison workshops to the festival floors
The ADJD pavilion features wooden and leather artworks, paintings inspired by Emirati heritage, tailoring and embroidery, along with other handmade products.
The department said its participation shows how it combines vocational rehabilitation with hands-on experience.
It added that the programmes allow inmates to develop their craftsmanship, show off their talents and learn skills that could help them find work once they are released.
The festival also gives the department a platform to highlight its rehabilitation work, while supporting efforts to preserve Emirati heritage and traditional crafts.