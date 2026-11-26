Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region, the exhibition is organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company, in strategic partnership with the Emirates Falconers' Club. It runs until 29 November at ADNEC Centre Al Ain under the theme "A Legacy of Pride” and is open daily from 10 AM to 10 PM.