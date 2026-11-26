AAIHEX 2026 celebrates traditions with contests and family-friendly activities
Abu Dhabi: The second edition of the Al Ain International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (AAIHEX) opened on 25 November with new competitions that, combine Emirati hospitality, heritage knowledge and athletic challenge, inviting visitors to take part as well as watch.
Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region, the exhibition is organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company, in strategic partnership with the Emirates Falconers' Club. It runs until 29 November at ADNEC Centre Al Ain under the theme "A Legacy of Pride” and is open daily from 10 AM to 10 PM.
The debut edition welcomed more than 116,000 visitors, according to the organisers.
Coffee etiquette in the majlis
Among the new additions is the Arabic Coffee Etiquette Competition, organised in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority. It takes place daily from 4 PM to 10 PM at the Traditional Hadheera and Hospitality Area at AAIHEX.
Five contestants a day showcase their Arabic coffee-making skills and their observance of Emirati etiquette in a majlis setting. They are tested on majlis etiquette, Arabic coffee rituals, and the hospitality values and traditions that promote community solidarity. Organisers say the competition aims to preserve the tradition and ensure it is passed on to successive generations.
The new Hammer Challenge and Dead Hang Challenge are some of the activities to bring the community together through athletic competition. Contestants compete throughout the day, every day, to set new records, with cash prizes awarded to the top champions in each challenge.
A new Emirati game, "KLK KFO", adds a heritage element, with question-and-answer competitions staged periodically on all show days. The game is intended to engage visitors and raise awareness of the Arabian Saluki, falconry, equestrian and camel sectors of the exhibition.
Two new Arabian Saluki competitions complete the line-up. The Arabian Saluki Beauty Contest showcases the beauty, noble form and heritage of one of the world's oldest sighthound breeds as handlers present their dogs. In the Arabian Saluki Hunting Simulation, handlers and their dogs compete to demonstrate grace, form and athletic excellence.
The new Young Hunters & Riders Village by ADNOC, recreates a traditional desert campsite, with practical falconry and Arabian Saluki workshops, a hadheera area and an arts and crafts zone. In Hall 3, the Traditional Hadheera and Hospitality Area welcomes all visitors to learn how Arabic coffee is made the traditional Emirati way.
Other attractions include the Suhail Star Digital Experience at the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority stand, a petting zoo and bird and reptile pop-up shows at the Al Ain Zoo stand, and live Al Ayyala performances throughout the venue.
With its competitions, cultural demonstrations and family-friendly activities, AAIHEX 2026 further strengthens its position as a permanent fixture on Al Ain's events calendar and as one of the region's leading celebrations of heritage and living traditions.