Nahyan bin Mubarak visits Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition 2026

He said: ‘'Under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the United Arab Emirates regards heritage as an integral part of our national identity and a source of the values that strengthen social cohesion and confidence in the future. His Highness has established a clear approach grounded in pride in the history of our forefathers, the transfer of their knowledge and experience to new generations, conscious engagement with the world, and the use of science and technology to protect this legacy and present it in contemporary ways.’'