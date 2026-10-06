The “Sponsor 100 Teachers” initiative was launched to coincide with World Teachers’ Day, observed annually on October 5, and aims to provide teachers with financial assistance to help meet their living needs while enabling them to continue educating children in underserved communities.

Al Zarri said Sharjah Charity International, with the support of its donors, had achieved 86 per cent of its annual sponsorship plan by the end of the third quarter of this year.

He said the assistance would help teachers remain in their communities and continue their educational mission, particularly in remote areas where access to education can be more challenging.

The sponsorship therefore represents more than financial assistance to an individual. It helps sustain schools and classrooms in communities where additional support is needed and enables teachers to continue playing an important role in the development of children.

“Supporting a teacher also supports the students who continue to learn at their hands,” he said, stressing that the initiative contributes to the wider educational process and can leave a lasting impact on generations of students.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.