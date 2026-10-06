World Teachers’ Day drive supports teachers in remote communities across 10 countries
Sharjah: Sharjah Charity International has launched an initiative to sponsor 100 teachers across 10 countries, as part of its efforts to support educators working in schools and classrooms in remote areas.
The “Sponsor 100 Teachers” initiative was launched to coincide with World Teachers’ Day, observed annually on October 5, and aims to provide teachers with financial assistance to help meet their living needs while enabling them to continue educating children in underserved communities.
The initiative covers countries included in Sharjah Charity International’s overseas sponsorship and aid programmes.
Khalid Al Zarri, head of the Sponsorship Department at Sharjah Charity International, said the initiative gives donors and philanthropists an opportunity to increase their charitable contributions by sponsoring teachers and supporting their day- to- day needs.
He said the assistance would help teachers remain in their communities and continue their educational mission, particularly in remote areas where access to education can be more challenging.
“The initiative coincides with World Teachers’ Day and provides those wishing to increase their charitable giving with an opportunity to sponsor 100 teachers,” Al Zarri said.
The monthly sponsorship provides teachers with a source of income to help meet their living expenses in return for their work educating children in schools and classrooms.
Al Zarri said Sharjah Charity International, with the support of its donors, had achieved 86 per cent of its annual sponsorship plan by the end of the third quarter of this year.
The strong progress encouraged the charity to introduce the new initiative alongside World Teachers’ Day, allowing more benefactors to contribute to teacher sponsorship and help improve their financial stability.
He said supporting teachers directly contributes to maintaining the continuity of education in remote communities.
By helping teachers meet their basic living requirements, the sponsorship strengthens their ability to remain in their jobs and continue teaching, ensuring students can maintain regular access to education.
Al Zarri said the charity views teacher sponsorship as a form of humanitarian work that combines livelihood support with human empowerment.
The benefits, he noted, go beyond the sponsored teacher.
“Supporting a teacher also supports the students who continue to learn at their hands,” he said, stressing that the initiative contributes to the wider educational process and can leave a lasting impact on generations of students.
The sponsorship therefore represents more than financial assistance to an individual. It helps sustain schools and classrooms in communities where additional support is needed and enables teachers to continue playing an important role in the development of children.
The “Sponsor 100 Teachers” initiative is part of Sharjah Charity International’s wider efforts to direct its sponsorship programmes towards the actual needs of beneficiary communities, Al Zarri said.
The charity seeks to maximise the impact of its humanitarian work by supporting people who are able to play important and influential roles within their communities.
He said the approach is consistent with the association’s objective of making charitable and humanitarian work a means of empowering people and strengthening their ability to become self-reliant.
Al Zarri called on donors and philanthropists to take part in the initiative and help provide support to the targeted teachers.
He stressed that sponsoring a teacher should not be viewed simply as helping one person.
Its impact extends to the children taught by that educator and contributes to keeping education running in communities that require greater assistance.
“By sponsoring a teacher, donors are also supporting the continued education of students and helping ensure that children in underserved communities can continue learning,” Al Zarri said.