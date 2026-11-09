UAE property boom accelerates as IREIS 2026 starts in Abu Dhabi

Arun Bose, Director of IREIS, believes Abu Dhabi’s transformation represents a broader economic shift rather than simply an expansion of its property market.

“Abu Dhabi is entering an exciting new chapter in its real estate journey. What we are witnessing is not simply the expansion of the property market, but a broader transformation of the emirate into a globally competitive destination for investment, business, living and innovation.”

He highlighted population expansion, infrastructure investment, economic diversification and the development of integrated communities as important drivers of future growth.

According to Bose, investors are increasingly evaluating properties through a wider perspective that includes connectivity, sustainability, lifestyle, community infrastructure and long-term asset value.

Organised by Dome Exhibitions, IREIS 2026 will offer visitors three days of property showcases, expert insights and networking opportunities, connecting investors with developments shaping the UAE’s next phase of real estate growth.