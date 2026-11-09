UAE property boom accelerates as IREIS 2026 starts in Abu Dhabi

Major developers converge at IREIS 2026, Abu Dhabi development pipeline at Dh2.78 trillion
Abu Dhabi’s expanding real estate market will take centre stage at the International Real Estate and Investment Show (IREIS) 2026, bringing together more than 4,000 property buyers, investors, developers, brokers and industry professionals at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi from November 10 to 12.
The three-day exhibition comes as the emirate experiences a significant transformation in its investment landscape, supported by infrastructure expansion, economic diversification, population growth and increasing international investor interest.
With active development projects valued at more than $758.79 billion (Dh2.78 trillion), according to construction intelligence provider BNC Networks, Abu Dhabi is strengthening its position as one of the Middle East’s most attractive destinations for long-term investment.
The development pipeline spans residential communities, commercial districts, transport networks, energy infrastructure, industrial facilities and utilities, reflecting the scale of the emirate’s economic ambitions.
Abu Dhabi’s property market continues to demonstrate strong transaction activity, with registered home sales reaching Dh95.8 billion across 21,416 transactions during the first nine months of 2026. Total real estate transactions during the same period reached Dh175.7 billion, according to the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC).
The emirate’s residential inventory currently stands at approximately 409,000 units, with another 71,000 homes projected to enter the market by 2030. Around 7,562 to 8,000 residential units are scheduled for completion in 2026, with deliveries expected to accelerate during the second half of the year.
Rental demand also remains substantial, with approximately 233,000 active residential lease contracts recorded across Abu Dhabi and lease values reaching Dh9.3 billion during the first half of 2026.
Beyond residential property, major infrastructure investments are creating opportunities across commercial, hospitality, logistics and industrial real estate. The Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre oversees more than Dh200 billion in development activity across approximately 600 active projects.
These investments are reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s appeal to institutional investors, developers and individual buyers seeking exposure to a market supported by economic stability, modern infrastructure and long-term urban planning.
Approved by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, IREIS 2026 will provide a dedicated marketplace for property transactions, investment discussions and direct engagement between developers and prospective buyers.
The exhibition will showcase residential, commercial and mixed-use developments from Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah and other emerging UAE destinations.
Beyond property showcases, the event will feature a conference programme examining the forces reshaping real estate investment. Supported by conference partners Knight Frank and Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL), discussions will address artificial intelligence, PropTech, sustainable infrastructure, fractional ownership, foreign investment and emerging opportunities across the property sector.
A dedicated Citizenship Expo Pavilion will introduce visitors to international residency and citizenship-by-investment programmes, including opportunities available across selected Caribbean and European jurisdictions. Specialist consultants will provide guidance on investment migration, international business establishment and cross-border investment planning.
Arun Bose, Director of IREIS, believes Abu Dhabi’s transformation represents a broader economic shift rather than simply an expansion of its property market.
“Abu Dhabi is entering an exciting new chapter in its real estate journey. What we are witnessing is not simply the expansion of the property market, but a broader transformation of the emirate into a globally competitive destination for investment, business, living and innovation.”
He highlighted population expansion, infrastructure investment, economic diversification and the development of integrated communities as important drivers of future growth.
According to Bose, investors are increasingly evaluating properties through a wider perspective that includes connectivity, sustainability, lifestyle, community infrastructure and long-term asset value.
Organised by Dome Exhibitions, IREIS 2026 will offer visitors three days of property showcases, expert insights and networking opportunities, connecting investors with developments shaping the UAE’s next phase of real estate growth.
IREIS 2026 will bring together leading developers and investment organisations through strategic partnerships and sponsorships, reinforcing its position as a platform connecting regional property opportunities with international capital.
Platinum Sponsor - De Sousa Holdings: Makes its public debut. Founded by Edgar Gerson, the UAE-based company specialises in sustainable, flood-resilient masterplans and infrastructure solutions. At the exhibition, it will unveil two intellectual properties celebrating UAE culture and heritage under the theme Two Faces, One Vision.
Gold Sponsor - Samana Developers: Recognised for its residential development portfolio, participates as a Gold Sponsor, highlighting its presence in the UAE’s competitive property sector.
Gold Sponsor - Al Rasikhoon Real Estate: Brings its property development expertise to the exhibition.
Gold Sponsor - Aqaar: Adds to the representation of developers showcasing opportunities within UAE real estate.
Official Knowledge Partner - Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM)
Silver Sponsors - Dugasta Properties, Ellington Properties, Prime Legal & Zimaya Properties
Strategic Partners - Capstone Real Estate & Vertix Holding
Together, these organisations strengthen the exhibition’s industry representation, creating opportunities for direct engagement, business partnerships and investment discussions.