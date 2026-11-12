Transaction growth sets the backdrop as developers and international brokers meet at IREIS
Abu Dhabi: As Abu Dhabi’s property market posts some of its strongest figures on record, the International Real Estate and Investment Show (IREIS) 2026 was held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), bringing UAE developers face to face with international brokers and investors looking at the capital.
The three-day exhibition and conference were inaugurated by Amer Al Ahbabi, Chairman of Vertix Holdings, together with Khalifa Al Qubaisi, Chief Commercial Officer of ADNEC Centre.
“Abu Dhabi’s real estate market is growing rapidly, thanks to the leadership’s vision, the stability it has created and strong investment in infrastructure,” Al Ahbabi said. “This is drawing more and more foreign investors to the emirate.”
Sales were the main contributor to growth, with 23,749 transactions valued at Dh119.33 billion, a 105 per cent increase in value and a 49.2 per cent increase in transaction volume year-on-year, up from 15,910 transactions worth Dh58.20 billion in the same period of 2025, the report said.
Arun Bose, Director of IREIS, speaking on the event grounds, highlighted the growth of UAE’s real estate market and the role of an international exhibition in connecting developers, brokers, and investors.
He described growing interest in Abu Dhabi’s real estate market, pointing to waterfront developments on Saadiyat Island, Reem Island and Hudayriyat Island.
Visitor campaign registrations, he said, give organizers insight into prospective investors’ preferred emirates, budgets and countries of origin.
Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Edgar Gerson, Architect, Founder and President of De Sousa Holdings, proposed a potential UAE cultural landmark and master-planned city intended to improve quality of life and serve as a model for other countries.
He described it the city of the future, inspired by its heritage. The concept is drawn from the one-dirham coin’s dallah, or Arabic coffee pot, as a symbol of hospitality, which rests as the centrepiece of the masterplan, surrounded by seven coffee cups representing the UAE's seven emirates.
The plan is intended to accommodate 1.2 million people within the project and support about 300,000 people outside it. The presenter said its road design aims to reduce traffic, while one-degree-tilted belts would direct water to underground drainage and a reservoir for harvesting.
The proposed city is organised like a clock, with 12 radial roads, three belts, and four dedicated roads to the centre. Edgar said the layout would make navigation easier and allow travel to the centre in about seven to ten minutes.
It would also prioritise electric vehicles, integrated waste recycling, upgraded utilities and a unified credit-based transit system.
To him, the project is a tribute to the nation and ultimately will belong to the government. He expressed a hope that it could become a UAE national treasure.
Among the other exhibitors were Al Rasikhoon real Estate, Samana developer, Ajman-based developers Aqaar and international real estate agencies.
Sunil Nair, Vice President, at Samana said their goal at IREIS was to build its presence in Abu Dhabi, connect with local channel partners and investors. “To build towards future projects in the market,” he added.
He discussed the current market trends where buyers are focused on value, payment plans, potential returns and, in some cases, exclusive living. Abu Dhabi investors, he added, buy across several UAE markets, including Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman and Ras Al Khaimah.
Al Rasikhoon shared similar views. “People here want to explore the northern side of the emirates. Sharjah is booming thanks to the upcoming Fujairah port,” said Qadar Ashfaq Shaik, Sales Relationship Manager at Al Rasikhoon, real estate company based in Dubai.
“We provide land or plots where clients can build industrial factories or residential units, specifically in Sharjah. Many industries from textile to automobiles, are planning to move to areas with easy access to ports”, he said.
Bhavya Kamath of Husby Mortgages, walking the aisles of the exhibition, described Abu Dhabi as an up-and-coming market, highlighting the opportunities it offers for businesses in the mortgage sector.
“Abu Dhabi is up and coming market, we are from the mortgage side of the business, our main source of leads is developers and real estate agencies. The ticket size in the region for our sector is a lot higher,” she said.
Her colleague, Mounika Girmaji, shared her views on the networking opportunities the event offers. “We got a very good interaction with everyone here,” she said, adding that the exhibition, compared to others of its kind, provided an opportunity to connect with potential clients from the region.
For Marcelo De Menezes Motta, a Global Real Estate Advisor, the exhibition was an opportunity to gain a clearer picture of upcoming developments in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. “My idea is to, in one space, be able to network with developers and find out about the new projects,” he added.
For him, during the three to four hours he’ll spend at the event, the floor is a chance to identify opportunities he can offer his clients.
Meanwhile, Nathalya Musa a real estate advisor focused on Dubai and Abu Dhabi, described the market as cautious but active. She shared her interest in gaining broader market insight from experts to build her understanding of the market trends.
Abu Dhabi has been recognised as the world’s most improved market in JLL’s 2026 Global Real Estate Transparency Index, recording the largest gain among all markets assessed. The emirate climbed eight places from 41st in 2024 to 33rd globally in 2026, with a score of 2.42.
This advancement marks Abu Dhabi’s transition from the “Semi-Transparent” to the “Transparent” tier. Regionally, Abu Dhabi ranked second in the MENA
Bose expects significant UAE real estate growth in 2027–2028, with off-plan projects showing particular potential. He also noted growth in the hotel industry and interest from new hotel brands.
International collaborations were described as a way to promote UAE projects to investors from the UK, US, Singapore, Malaysia, and other markets. The impact of regional disruptions was not specifically addressed.