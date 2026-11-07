Abu Dhabi Real Estate transactions surge 76% to Dh171.26 billion in 2026

Sales were the main contributor to growth, with 23,749 transactions valued at Dh119.33 billion, a 105 per cent increase in value and a 49.2 per cent increase in transaction volume year-on-year, up from 15,910 transactions worth Dh58.20 billion in the same period of 2025. Mortgage activity also registered growth, with 14,390 transactions valued at Dh45.92 billion, reflecting a 13.2 per cent rise in transaction volume and a 30.2 per cent increase in value compared to 12,706 transactions totalling Dh35.26 billion in the same period of 2025.

Rashed Al Omaira, Director General of ADREC, said: “The scale of investment shows how many people and businesses are making a long-term commitment to Abu Dhabi. That commitment extends well beyond the transaction itself. Buyers expect projects to be delivered, businesses need space to grow, and residents want communities that work well over time. Our responsibility at ADREC is to make sure the rules governing the market reflect those expectations, from how property is sold to how developments are managed after handover.”

As market activity expands, ADREC continues to develop the regulatory and professional framework supporting the sector. During the first nine months of 2026, the centre registered 54 new real estate development projects and issued 3,677 licences for real estate professionals, a 32 per cent increase in licences compared to the same period in 2025. ADREC also introduced the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Broker Transformation Course, a mandatory licensing curriculum replacing the previous broker course. The programme is designed to strengthen brokers' regulatory knowledge, advisory capabilities and professional conduct, supporting higher standards of service across the sector.

Foreign investment in Abu Dhabi’s investment zones increased by 131 per cent year-on-year to Dh86.11 billion in the first nine months of 2026, accounting for 81 per cent of total investment value within those zones. Foreign direct investment (FDI) by non-resident individuals in Abu Dhabi’s real estate sector reached Dh17.22 billion during the same period, more than double the Dh8.2 billion recorded for the full year of 2025. Investors from 121 nationalities contributed to this FDI, with the UK, China, Russia, the US, France, and Germany representing the leading sources by investment value.

Abdulla Rasheed Editor - Abu Dhabi

Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.