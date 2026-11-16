Temporary rent freeze reshapes property market dynamics in Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi: Tenants in Abu Dhabi are protected from rental increases under a temporary 0 per cent rent freeze, but the measure also has implications for landlords, property investors and developers, particularly those relying on rental income to generate returns.
Announced by the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC) on June 2, 2026, the measure reduced the permitted annual rental increase from 5 per cent to zero, with immediate effect and until further notice. It applies to residential, commercial and industrial properties within ADREC's jurisdiction.
Abu Dhabi's property market has seen strong demand and rising rents in recent years. According to ADREC, new lease prices had increased by approximately 15 per cent across the emirate and 23 per cent in investment zones compared with the preceding year.
The measure is intended to provide immediate protection to tenants, but its implications extend to how rental income is negotiated, regulated and reflected in property valuations.
Zina Bensaid, associate at BSA LAW, explained that the decision is an adjustment to an existing regulatory mechanism rather than the introduction of an entirely new system of rent control.
Under Law No. 20 of 2006, which governs landlord-tenant relationships in Abu Dhabi, Article 16 provides for a maximum annual rental increase of 5 per cent. It also authorises the Chairman of the Executive Council to increase, reduce or cancel that percentage.
Major aspects of the measure are that it applies not only to existing tenants renewing their contracts but also to previously occupied properties being offered to new tenants.
Bensaid explained the restriction using the example of a property with a previously registered annual rent of Dh100,000. In such a case, the landlord cannot increase the rent to Dh105,000 when the existing tenant renews the contract. Equally, if the tenant moves out, the landlord cannot offer the same property to a new tenant for Dh125,000, despite an increase in comparable market rents.
"In both situations, the previously registered rental value remains the applicable reference point during the freeze," Bensaid explained.
She also noted that the restriction does not operate retrospectively in respect of tenancy contracts renewed and registered before its introduction.
The freeze does not change the existing rules on lease renewals, termination or the rights and responsibilities of landlords and tenants. There are, however, some distinctions in how the measure applies.
ADREC measure does not extend to properties within the jurisdiction of the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), including Al Maryah Island and Al Reem Island, which are subject to a separate real estate regulatory framework.
The position of newly completed properties that have never been leased also requires consideration. According to Bensaid, the published announcement does not expressly explain how the reference mechanism operates where a property has no historical registered rental value.
The measure also does not remove landlords' existing obligations when it comes to tenancy renewals and termination. Under Article 20 of the Tenancy Law, the prescribed notification periods for non-renewal and proposed changes to tenancy terms remain applicable. These include two months for residential properties and three months for commercial, industrial and professional premises.
Bensaid emphasised in her commentary that a restriction on the amount of rent that may be charged does not, by itself, alter the parties' separate rights and obligations concerning the continuation or termination of a tenancy.
Landlords and property managers must also ensure that rental offers, renewal notices and contractual provisions comply with the applicable restrictions.
Article 16 empowers the competent rental disputes committee to reduce rental increases exceeding the permitted limit and, in circumstances prescribed by law, impose a fine of up to one year's rent.
The rent freeze comes at a time when Abu Dhabi's property market continues to record strong activity.
ADREC's report for the first half of 2026 recorded approximately 233,000 active residential lease contracts, representing an aggregate rental value of Dh9.3 billion. Office occupancy also reached approximately 95 per cent.
For investors, however, strong market demand does not necessarily translate into higher rental income that can immediately be realised.
Bensaid explained that where an acquisition is based on the expectation that existing rents can be increased upon renewal or re-letting, restrictions on those increases may delay projected income growth and affect anticipated investment returns.
This is particularly relevant for properties with existing rents significantly below comparable market levels. Although these assets may continue to benefit from strong occupancy and stable income, owners may be unable to capture higher market rents for the duration of the restriction.
The implications could also extend to property financing. Where projected rental increases form part of a property’s debt-servicing assumptions, investors and lenders should assess whether anticipated cash flows remain achievable and whether any financing covenants or refinancing assumptions may be affected, according to Bensaid.
For developers and owners of newly completed properties, rental regulation should be considered when establishing initial leasing strategies.
The law can limit how much rent they are able to charge new tenants, so they also affect how much income owners can realistically expect from the property over the coming years.
However, Bensaid cautioned that a temporary limitation on rental increases does not automatically translate into a corresponding reduction in asset values.
Its financial impact will depend on factors including the duration of the restriction, the existing rental profile, vacancy levels, anticipated market growth and the assumptions applied by valuers and investors.
For tenants, this means checking proposed rental adjustments against their registered tenancy details and raising concerns through the appropriate ADREC channels if necessary.
For investors and lenders, what matters most is the gap between how much rents could grow in the market and how much income the law actually lets owners collect.
Ultimately, Abu Dhabi's temporary rent freeze highlights the distinction between what a property may be worth in the open market and what its owner can legally charge.
While the measure provides short-term protection against rising occupancy costs, its longer-term effect on rental strategies and investment returns will depend on how long the restriction remains in place and how the regulatory framework evolves.