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Abu Dhabi freezes rent increases: Does this affect existing or new UAE tenants?

Breaking down how who is affected by new freeze, what it means for your next contract

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
2 MIN READ
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Abu dhabi skyline
Abu dhabi skyline
AFP

Dubai: If you're renting a home or office in Abu Dhabi, your rent cannot be increased for now.

In simple words, if you're renewing your tenancy contract, your landlord cannot ask you to pay more than the rent stated in your previous agreement.

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What exactly has changed?

ADREC says the approved rental value must remain the same as the amount listed in the last contract. That means:

  • No rent increases when renewing a lease.

  • No higher rent can be applied under the new rules.

  • The rent in your previous contract remains the benchmark.

  • The rule stays in place until ADREC announces otherwise.

Why does this matter?

For many residents, rent is the biggest monthly expense. Over the past few years, Abu Dhabi's property market has attracted more residents, businesses and investors. As demand for homes and commercial space grows, rents often come under pressure to rise.

In Abu Dhabi, annual rents can range from around Dh30,000 for a studio apartment in more affordable areas to more than Dh400,000 for a luxury villa. On a monthly basis, tenants typically pay anywhere between Dh3,500 and Dh15,000 or more, depending on the property's location, size and amenities.

The latest decision gives tenants certainty over one of their largest costs. Families renewing their leases will know what to expect. Businesses renting offices or shops can plan their budgets without worrying about an immediate increase in rental costs.

Who benefits?

The biggest beneficiaries are existing tenants. Anyone approaching a lease renewal will have greater clarity about their housing costs. The measure could also help residents manage other living expenses by preventing a sudden jump in rent.

Businesses may also benefit, particularly small and medium-sized companies that rely on stable operating costs.

What about landlords?

Landlords and property management companies must continue using the current approved rental value and cannot increase rents while the suspension remains in force.

The move also creates clearer rules for both sides, reducing the chances of disputes over rent increases during contract renewals.

Is the policy permanent?

No. ADREC has said the suspension will remain in place until further notice. The regulator is expected to continue monitoring market conditions, housing demand and rental trends before making any future changes.

For now, tenants in Abu Dhabi can renew their leases without facing a rent increase under the current rules.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
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