In simple words, if you're renewing your tenancy contract, your landlord cannot ask you to pay more than the rent stated in your previous agreement.

The Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC) has suspended all rent increases on lease contracts until further notice. The decision applies to both new contracts and lease renewals.

The latest decision gives tenants certainty over one of their largest costs. Families renewing their leases will know what to expect. Businesses renting offices or shops can plan their budgets without worrying about an immediate increase in rental costs.

In Abu Dhabi, annual rents can range from around Dh30,000 for a studio apartment in more affordable areas to more than Dh400,000 for a luxury villa. On a monthly basis, tenants typically pay anywhere between Dh3,500 and Dh15,000 or more, depending on the property's location, size and amenities.

For many residents, rent is the biggest monthly expense. Over the past few years, Abu Dhabi's property market has attracted more residents, businesses and investors. As demand for homes and commercial space grows, rents often come under pressure to rise.

ADREC says the approved rental value must remain the same as the amount listed in the last contract. That means:

No. ADREC has said the suspension will remain in place until further notice. The regulator is expected to continue monitoring market conditions, housing demand and rental trends before making any future changes.

Landlords and property management companies must continue using the current approved rental value and cannot increase rents while the suspension remains in force.

The biggest beneficiaries are existing tenants. Anyone approaching a lease renewal will have greater clarity about their housing costs. The measure could also help residents manage other living expenses by preventing a sudden jump in rent.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.