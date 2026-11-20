Evolving roles in energy and finance redefine UAE's employment landscape
Abu Dhabi: The role of a technician in the energy sector is changing as artificial intelligence, robotics and automated systems become increasingly integrated into industrial operations, creating demand for workers who can combine traditional engineering expertise with digital skills.
At ADNOC Technical Academy, the changing requirements reflect a wider shift in the UAE's employment market, where established professions are evolving alongside opportunities in artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, financial technology and digital infrastructure.
Dr Saleh Hashem Al Hashmi, General Manager of ADNOC Technical Academy, said employers continued to need engineers, technicians and operators, but were increasingly looking for professionals who understood how technology interacted with their respective disciplines.
"In the energy sector, for example, a technician today may work alongside artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, robotics and remotely operated systems," he said.
The shift is taking place as the UAE's labour market adjusts to changing economic and technological conditions. Hiring activity improved across 15 of the country's 17 major industries in August 2026, although recruitment remained 18 per cent below the same month last year, according to LinkedIn's UAE Workforce Readiness Report 2026, released in November.
The report also found that demand for artificial intelligence engineering roles increased by 232.4 per cent year-on-year in August, with four of the country's 10 fastest-growing occupations linked to AI.
The figures point to a changing employment landscape, where opportunities are emerging not only in specialist technology roles but also in industries adopting digital systems to improve their operations.
Energy remains an important part of Abu Dhabi's employment landscape, but the skills required within the sector are changing.
Al Hashmi identified industrial data analytics, predictive maintenance, automation, robotics, industrial cybersecurity and carbon management among the areas gaining importance.
Rather than replacing established professions, he said that technology was changing the responsibilities attached to them.
He explained instances where maintenance professionals are increasingly expected to interpret sensor data and predictive systems that can identify equipment problems before a breakdown occurs.
Similarly, the use of drones and robots in industrial inspections is shifting workers towards supervising technology, interpreting findings and making operational decisions.
"The jobs of the future will not always arrive with completely new names. In many cases, the real transformation is taking place inside the job itself," he said.
The changing requirements also extend to education and vocational training. Al Hashmi said closer links between training institutions and employers would be necessary to ensure graduates could apply their knowledge in practical environments.
He highlighted the importance of continuous reskilling, particularly as AI, robotics and advanced inspection technologies become more common across industrial workplaces.
Beyond traditional industries, Abu Dhabi's expanding financial and digital infrastructure is creating demand for a different set of specialised professionals.
ADGM's workforce reached 49,027 in the first half of 2026, marking a 34 per cent increase year-on-year, according to its September performance update. The financial centre also recorded 13,974 active licences during the period.
The expansion provides a broader backdrop to the development of digital finance and blockchain-related activities in the emirate.
Ann Datsenko, Chief Operating Officer of the ADI Foundation, said blockchain adoption was creating employment opportunities both through the development of new products and services and through the integration of the technology into existing financial, institutional and government operations.
She identified blockchain architecture, infrastructure management, product development, regulatory compliance, risk management and governance among the areas where specialised expertise would be increasingly relevant.
The demand, she said, would extend beyond technology companies as traditional organisations develop internal capabilities to manage blockchain-based systems.
Regulatory knowledge will also become important, particularly for professionals working with financial products and services governed by frameworks such as those established by the Abu Dhabi Global Market's Financial Services Regulatory Authority.
Datsenko said professionals who could connect technical teams, business requirements and regulatory expectations would be particularly valuable as blockchain applications expand.
The changing requirements are also influencing how employers assess candidates.
According to PwC's 2026 AI Jobs Barometer, the share of UAE job postings requiring AI skills increased from 1 per cent in 2021 to 3.2 per cent in 2025. The number of such postings rose by approximately 2,700 between 2024 and 2025.
The findings suggest that AI capabilities are becoming relevant across various industries, rather than remaining confined to technology companies.
Al Hashmi said technical knowledge would need to be supported by problem-solving, critical thinking, communication and teamwork, while Datsenko highlighted adaptability and continuous learning as important qualities in a rapidly evolving industry.
For Abu Dhabi, the shift points to an employment market in which opportunities are emerging across established and newer industries, but where workers may increasingly need to update their skills to remain competitive.
The challenge, Al Hashmi said, would be ensuring that the development of human capital keeps pace with investment in infrastructure and technology.
"The most valuable professional will not necessarily be the person who knows everything today. It will be the person who has strong foundations and knows how to keep learning as the world around them changes."