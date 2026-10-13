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UAE university enrolment rises 13% as AI changes skills needed for future jobs

41% of workers’ core skills are expected to change by 2030

Last updated:
Ali Al Hammadi, Reporter
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Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University, said students are increasingly looking for universities that can help them build practical skills and prepare for employment.
Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University, said students are increasingly looking for universities that can help them build practical skills and prepare for employment.
WAM

More than 57,000 new students enrolled in UAE universities during the 2024–25 academic year, marking a 13 per cent increase compared to the previous year and the highest intake recorded in a decade.

The figures, reported by 66 higher education institutions across the country, come as universities face growing pressure to prepare students for a job market being reshaped by artificial intelligence and new technologies.

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According to the World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2025, around 41 per cent of workers’ core skills in the UAE are expected to change by 2030.

This means students beginning university today could graduate into a job market with different requirements from those they see now.

Students want more than a degree

Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University, said students are increasingly looking for universities that can help them build practical skills and prepare for employment.

“Today’s students are looking for much more than a degree,” he said.

He explained that students now consider factors such as job opportunities, wellbeing, technology, industry partnerships and practical experience when choosing a university.

AI changing what employers need

As artificial intelligence becomes more widely used across industries, Aouad said universities must focus on teaching students how to use technology responsibly while developing skills that cannot easily be replaced.

These include critical thinking, creativity, problem-solving and decision-making.

“Students need to learn not only how to use AI, but also when to question it, challenge it, and apply sound judgement to its outputs,” he said.

He added that internships, research projects and partnerships with companies are becoming increasingly important in helping students gain experience before graduation.

New university programmes

To respond to changing job requirements, Abu Dhabi University has introduced programmes in areas such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, renewable energy, financial technology, digital media, video game design and public health.

The university has also introduced ADU Connect, an AI-powered platform designed to bring different student services together.

Since its establishment, Abu Dhabi University has graduated more than 31,000 students and welcomed over 25,800 expatriate students.

Ali Al HammadiReporter

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