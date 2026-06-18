Sharjah: Sharjah: Sharjah Charity International has launched an appeal to donors and philanthropists to help complete the funding for a Dh2.1 million integrated charitable village in the Southern Region of Zamboanga in the Republic of the Philippines , a project designed to provide housing, education, clean water and sustainable livelihood opportunities for hundreds of beneficiaries.

The housing component of the project will provide safe accommodation for 225 individuals from low-income families, offering them dignified living conditions and reducing the hardships associated with inadequate housing. Bin Nassar noted that secure housing forms the foundation of family stability and creates opportunities for education, employment and improved living standards.

The village will also feature an artesian well that will provide a sustainable source of clean water for residents and a number of neighbouring families. The facility is expected to have a direct impact on public health and quality of life, particularly in areas where access to water remains limited.

As part of its educational support initiatives, the project will also include the construction of four classrooms expected to serve 160 students from the surrounding area. The facilities will provide children with access to a suitable learning environment and help families who face difficulties enrolling their children in schools due to distance or limited financial resources.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.