Project to house 225 people, support education, water and jobs in Zamboanga
Sharjah: Sharjah: Sharjah Charity International has launched an appeal to donors and philanthropists to help complete the funding for a Dh2.1 million integrated charitable village in the Southern Region of Zamboanga in the Republic of the Philippines , a project designed to provide housing, education, clean water and sustainable livelihood opportunities for hundreds of beneficiaries.
The humanitarian initiative will include 25 fully equipped homes capable of accommodating 225 people from the most vulnerable families, four classrooms for 160 students, a groundwater well to provide clean water, and a vocational training centre aimed at helping residents develop skills and secure stable sources of income.
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Mohammed Ibrahim Bin Nassar, Director of Corporate Communications and Marketing at Sharjah Charity International, said the project reflects the association’s commitment to implementing sustainable development initiatives that create long-term improvements in the lives of beneficiaries.
“The charitable village model is among the most impactful projects undertaken by the association because it combines housing, education, water services and employment opportunities in one location, creating lasting social and economic stability for families,” he said.
According to Bin Nassar, the association is currently working to secure the remaining funding needed to complete the project and is encouraging members of the public to contribute.
He said donor support would directly improve the lives of hundreds of beneficiaries by providing them with a safer and more stable living environment, while helping build communities capable of becoming self-reliant and overcoming economic challenges.
The housing component of the project will provide safe accommodation for 225 individuals from low-income families, offering them dignified living conditions and reducing the hardships associated with inadequate housing. Bin Nassar noted that secure housing forms the foundation of family stability and creates opportunities for education, employment and improved living standards.
As part of its educational support initiatives, the project will also include the construction of four classrooms expected to serve 160 students from the surrounding area. The facilities will provide children with access to a suitable learning environment and help families who face difficulties enrolling their children in schools due to distance or limited financial resources.
“Education remains one of the most important humanitarian investments and plays a vital role in creating a better future for coming generations,” Bin Nassar said.
The village will also feature an artesian well that will provide a sustainable source of clean water for residents and a number of neighbouring families. The facility is expected to have a direct impact on public health and quality of life, particularly in areas where access to water remains limited.
In addition, the project includes a vocational training centre designed to support craftsmen and workers through practical skills development programmes. The centre will provide professional training that enables beneficiaries to generate stable incomes and improve their economic circumstances.
Bin Nassar said Sharjah Charity believes genuine development begins with empowering people and providing them with the tools needed to become productive and self-sufficient.
He added that the association continues to implement international projects based on a sustainability-focused approach and in coordination with relevant authorities in beneficiary countries to ensure projects meet the highest standards and deliver maximum impact.
Charitable villages have become among the association’s most popular humanitarian initiatives because of the long-term social and developmental benefits they provide, he said, urging donors to help complete the project’s funding.
“Every dirham contributed helps build a more stable community, supports children’s education, provides access to clean water and creates employment opportunities that promote self-reliance,” Bin Nassar said. “The impact of such giving extends beyond immediate assistance and benefits future generations.”
Sharjah Charity International accepts donations through its smart application, official website, bank transfers, credit cards, Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, SMS donation services, smart donation screens located across various locations, as well as through visits to the association’s headquarters and branch offices.
The association said contributions towards the project will help transform the lives of hundreds of families in Zamboanga region and create a sustainable model of community development that combines housing, education, water access and economic empowerment.