The project will help prevent flooding on major roads, tunnels and nearby communities
Sharjah's Dh500 million Mid-Line Drainage Project has reached 70 per cent completion, marking a major milestone in one of the emirate's largest infrastructure projects designed to improve rainwater and groundwater drainage.
According to the Sharjah Public Works Department, the project spans densely populated areas and is intended to provide a long-term solution to water accumulation on roads and in residential neighbourhoods, an issue that has become more pronounced following heavier rainfall in recent years.
Once completed, the drainage line will help prevent water accumulation on major roads, tunnels and surrounding communities by directing rainwater into the sea. It will also connect with existing drainage networks across the emirate to improve drainage efficiency and reduce the environmental impact of standing water.
The department said the project is expected to improve traffic flow during wet weather, reduce congestion and accident risks, and lower groundwater levels that can affect building foundations. It is also expected to reduce government spending on emergency operations and maintenance during periods of heavy rain.
Ali bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Sharjah Public Works Department, said the project forms part of the emirate's wider infrastructure development plans under the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.
He said the project's progress reflects the direct support and guidance of the Ruler of Sharjah, along with the continued follow-up of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council, whose focus on positioning Sharjah as a model for urban planning and sustainable, people-centred infrastructure has helped guide the project.
He added that the drainage network is designed to strengthen Sharjah's ability to manage large volumes of rainwater as climate patterns change and rainfall becomes more intense, providing a permanent solution rather than temporary measures.
Residents welcomed the project's progress, saying it would help tackle recurring rainwater accumulation while improving infrastructure efficiency and quality of life across the emirate.
They also described the drainage network as a long-term investment that will support economic activity, protect residential areas and strengthen Sharjah's resilience as the city continues to grow.