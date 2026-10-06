Mariam Almheiri, Head of the International Affairs Office at the UAE Presidential Court and Chair of the Emirates Polar Programme Steering Committee said, “The UAE’s membership in SCAR marks an important milestone for the Emirates Polar Program and the development of our national capabilities in polar science. Scientific progress in the polar regions is built on international cooperation, shared knowledge and long-term partnerships. Through SCAR, we are creating new pathways for Emirati scientists to contribute to international research, work alongside leading scientific institutions and build the expertise that will support the UAE’s growing role in polar science.”