The UAE’s presence in the region has also been marked by several individual milestones in extreme exploration. This month, 18-year-old Emirati mountaineer Fatima Abdulrahman Al Awadhi became the youngest Arab woman to summit Mount Vinson, Antarctica’s highest peak. This follows a record-breaking mission by Emirati explorer Ibrahim Sharaf Al Hashemi, who completed the first circular flight around Antarctica, using two helicopters. The 19,050-kilometre expedition, which took place from 4th December 2024 to 17th January 2025, startedand ended at Union Glacier Camp