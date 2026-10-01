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UAE joins BRICS tax talks on technology and cooperation

Tax authorities from 10 BRICS administrations discuss ways to build more efficient systems

Last updated:
Ali Al Hammadi, Reporter
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Meeting in New Delhi focuses on technology, human resources and international cooperation.
Meeting in New Delhi focuses on technology, human resources and international cooperation.

The UAE has joined tax authorities from BRICS countries for talks on how technology, international cooperation and knowledge sharing can help improve tax systems.

The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) participated in the BRICS Tax Experts and Tax Heads Meeting 2026 in New Delhi, India, which brought together heads of tax authorities and experts from 10 BRICS tax administrations.

The meeting focused on challenges facing tax authorities and ways countries can share their experience in developing more efficient tax systems.

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 Technology, tax administration and human resources were among the main topics discussed during the meeting.

The UAE delegation was headed by Abdulaziz Al Mulla, Director General of the FTA, and included Saida Kaddoumi Osman, Policy Adviser at the Authority, and Meera Qassim, International Relations Senior Analyst.

The meeting was hosted by India’s Central Board of Direct Taxes under the Ministry of Finance.

Sharing tax experience

Al Mulla said cooperation between tax authorities can help countries learn from different approaches and respond to changes in technology and the economy.

“Our participation in the BRICS Tax Experts and Tax Heads Meeting 2026 provides an important opportunity to learn from diverse experiences, share best practices, and explore new approaches that can contribute to the continued development of tax administration,” he said.

He added that the UAE is continuing to develop a tax system that uses technology to improve efficiency and the experience of customers.

The discussions also provided participating countries with an opportunity to look at emerging trends and identify possible solutions to challenges shared by different tax administrations.

Al Mulla said international platforms such as BRICS can help tax authorities build stronger professional relationships and exchange knowledge as tax systems respond to economic and technological developments.

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