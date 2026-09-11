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UAE jobseeker visa: Who can apply and how it works

Eligible applicants can stay for 60, 90 or 120 days without a local employer or sponsor

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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Applicants need to meet education and skills criteria and can choose a 60-, 90- or 120-day stay.
Applicants need to meet education and skills criteria and can choose a 60-, 90- or 120-day stay.

Dubai: Skilled professionals looking to find work in the UAE can apply for a Dubai job exploration visit visa without a local employer or sponsor.

Issued by the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai, the single-entry visa allows eligible jobseekers to enter the emirate and explore the labour market, attend interviews, participate in recruitment processes and build professional networks.

Applicants can choose between 60, 90 or 120 days, depending on how long they need to search for employment. The stay may be extendable, subject to applicable regulations and approval, with the overall period potentially reaching 180 days.

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The visa is aimed at people who prefer to conduct their job search from inside the UAE rather than applying for positions remotely.

Who is eligible?

Applicants must meet specific education and professional requirements.

Generally, candidates must hold at least a bachelor’s degree or an equivalent qualification, while the position they are seeking must fall within skill levels 1, 2 or 3 under the classification of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE).

Recent graduates may also be eligible if they graduated within the previous two years from one of the world’s top 500 universities, based on recognised international rankings.

Applicants may also need to show that they have sufficient financial resources to support themselves during their stay in the UAE.

Documents required

Applicants should prepare the necessary documents before applying, including:

  • A passport valid for at least six months

  • Recent photographs

  • Attested educational qualifications

  • Documents proving financial means, where required

  • Any other documents specified for the applicant’s category

How to apply

Applications can be submitted through GDRFA Dubai’s online channels or through the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP).

Applicants must enter their personal information, select the required visa duration, upload the necessary documents and pay the applicable fees electronically.

Once approved, the visa is issued electronically.

A chance to explore the UAE market

The visa gives jobseekers time to meet potential employers, attend interviews and gain a better understanding of the UAE’s labour market and different industries.

It can also help candidates develop professional contacts and identify positions that match their qualifications, skills and experience.

However, obtaining the visa does not guarantee employment. Jobseekers are advised to ensure they meet all official eligibility requirements and submit their applications only through authorised government channels.

Authorities also urge applicants to be cautious of unauthorised individuals or entities claiming to arrange visas or guarantee jobs, and to check the latest official requirements, fees and conditions before applying.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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