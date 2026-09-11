Eligible applicants can stay for 60, 90 or 120 days without a local employer or sponsor
Dubai: Skilled professionals looking to find work in the UAE can apply for a Dubai job exploration visit visa without a local employer or sponsor.
Issued by the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai, the single-entry visa allows eligible jobseekers to enter the emirate and explore the labour market, attend interviews, participate in recruitment processes and build professional networks.
Applicants can choose between 60, 90 or 120 days, depending on how long they need to search for employment. The stay may be extendable, subject to applicable regulations and approval, with the overall period potentially reaching 180 days.
The visa is aimed at people who prefer to conduct their job search from inside the UAE rather than applying for positions remotely.
Applicants must meet specific education and professional requirements.
Generally, candidates must hold at least a bachelor’s degree or an equivalent qualification, while the position they are seeking must fall within skill levels 1, 2 or 3 under the classification of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE).
Recent graduates may also be eligible if they graduated within the previous two years from one of the world’s top 500 universities, based on recognised international rankings.
Applicants may also need to show that they have sufficient financial resources to support themselves during their stay in the UAE.
Applicants should prepare the necessary documents before applying, including:
A passport valid for at least six months
Recent photographs
Attested educational qualifications
Documents proving financial means, where required
Any other documents specified for the applicant’s category
Applications can be submitted through GDRFA Dubai’s online channels or through the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP).
Applicants must enter their personal information, select the required visa duration, upload the necessary documents and pay the applicable fees electronically.
Once approved, the visa is issued electronically.
The visa gives jobseekers time to meet potential employers, attend interviews and gain a better understanding of the UAE’s labour market and different industries.
It can also help candidates develop professional contacts and identify positions that match their qualifications, skills and experience.
However, obtaining the visa does not guarantee employment. Jobseekers are advised to ensure they meet all official eligibility requirements and submit their applications only through authorised government channels.
Authorities also urge applicants to be cautious of unauthorised individuals or entities claiming to arrange visas or guarantee jobs, and to check the latest official requirements, fees and conditions before applying.