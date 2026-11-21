Five-day event features falconry, animal shows, a petting zoo, Emirati heritage activities
Under the patronage of Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, the second edition of the Al Ain International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition 2026 will take place from November 25 to 29 at ADNEC Al Ain.
The exhibition returns to Al Ain following the success of its inaugural edition last year, which attracted 116,617 visitors and featured 873 exhibitors and brands from 12 countries, across an exhibition area spanning 24,000 square metres.
Organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company, in strategic partnership with the Emirates Falconers’ Club, the second edition will cover 14 specialised sectors. These include hunting and camping equipment, outdoor recreational vehicles, falconry, equestrian sports, hunting and safari tourism, environmental conservation, arts and handicrafts, camels, Arabian Salukis, veterinary products and services, and hunting and shooting equipment.
Commenting on the occasion, Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said: “The second edition of the Al Ain International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition continues to record growth across various performance indicators, reflecting the increasing interest in specialised events that celebrate the UAE’s cultural heritage.
“The organisation of this exhibition is part of our commitment to preserving the nation’s heritage and passing it on to future generations, while strengthening Al Ain’s position as a leading destination for culture and heritage tourism. It also supports sustainable economic and social development, diversifies the region’s tourism offerings and leisure experiences, and reinforces its presence on the map of specialised exhibitions and events.”
Building on the success of its inaugural edition, the 2026 exhibition will present a diverse programme combining cultural heritage with interactive experiences, featuring the participation of leading specialised exhibitors.
The exhibition will give visitors an opportunity to explore the traditions of hunting, equestrian sports and falconry, while discovering the latest products and innovations across these sectors. It will offer an experience that brings together the authenticity of Emirati heritage and the evolution of modern practices and technologies in hunting and equestrian activities.
The event will further enhance Al Ain’s position as a prominent heritage tourism destination by showcasing its cultural assets and authentic traditions, while attracting hunting, equestrian and falconry enthusiasts from across the UAE and abroad. This will promote cultural exchange and highlight the deep-rooted connection between these traditional pursuits and Emirati national identity.
The exhibition programme will feature a range of daily heritage-themed and family-friendly activities and experiences. These will include roaming Al Ayala performances, a petting zoo presented by Al Ain Zoo, and interactive bird and reptile shows offering visitors photo opportunities.
The programme will also feature workshops dedicated to the Arabian Saluki, alongside a traditional animal enclosure, a hospitality area and an Arabic coffee etiquette competition organised in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority.
These activities will provide visitors of all age groups with opportunities to discover Emirati heritage and traditional lifestyles first-hand, while enjoying a variety of cultural and heritage experiences.