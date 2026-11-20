Empowering female students with preventive healthcare initiatives
SEHA Clinics, part of PureHealth, is expanding its women's health awareness campaign to educational institutions in Al Ain, targeting female students and young women. The initiative aims to highlight the importance of preventive healthcare and encourage healthy habits that make looking after their health and well-being part of everyday life.
The campaign's expansion into the education sector focuses on promoting preventive healthcare and encouraging female students to prioritise their health.
Activities are being held at the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) on November 17 and 18, followed by the Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT) in Al Ain on November 24. The programme includes screenings to assess mineral and vitamin levels, skin analysis and a range of educational and awareness activities.
Through these initiatives, SEHA Clinics aims to improve women's access to information about preventive healthcare, helping them make informed health decisions and adopt habits that support their long-term well-being.
The initiative builds on SEHA Clinics' healthcare network across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra. Its services include primary healthcare, women's and children's health, diagnostic and preventive screenings, preventive medicine and chronic disease management.
According to SEHA Clinics' official website, its network comprises more than 35 multidisciplinary healthcare centres and over 250 school health services, alongside specialised dental centres and mobile clinic solutions.
Taking its campaign into educational institutions extends this community-focused approach. Direct engagement with female students provides an opportunity to share health information in an accessible and interactive way, while connecting awareness activities with screenings and access to specialised medical services when needed.
The initiative reflects a broader shift towards proactive healthcare, with greater emphasis on prevention, regular screenings and health awareness rather than seeking medical attention only after symptoms appear.
Preventive screenings can help identify potential health concerns early, allowing individuals to seek timely medical advice and appropriate intervention.
Educational institutions also provide an important platform for reaching younger generations at a formative stage, helping them develop healthy habits that can last a lifetime.
Activities began at UAEU in Al Ain on November 17 and 18, with further sessions scheduled at HCT on November 24.
The programme includes:
Oligo Health Checks: Screenings to assess mineral and vitamin levels in the body.
Skin analysis: An opportunity for students to learn more about their skin health.
Health awareness activities: Educational initiatives highlighting preventive care and personal well-being.
Beyond the screenings, the activities aim to encourage young women to view regular health checks as an essential part of preventive healthcare, rather than something to consider only when a health concern arises.
The educational outreach builds on SEHA Clinics' 'She Brings Brightness to Life' campaign, launched during October and November 2026 to raise awareness of women's health, regular screenings, early detection and prevention at different stages of life.
The campaign has also featured community activities at shopping malls, including Reem Mall in Abu Dhabi, Al Jimi Mall in Al Ain and Yas Mall.
These activities included interactive experiences, skincare consultations, preliminary screenings to assess mineral and vitamin levels, and initiatives promoting physical and mental well-being.
The campaign encourages women not to postpone medical check-ups because of family or social commitments and to make preventive healthcare part of their everyday routines.
It also highlights the importance of addressing women's physical and mental well-being, recognising that healthcare needs change at different stages of life.
Rather than limiting awareness to seasonal initiatives such as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the campaign supports a more continuous approach to women's health education, including medical consultations, follow-ups and age-appropriate preventive screenings.
The initiative also aligns with Abu Dhabi and the UAE's wider public health priorities, which place increasing emphasis on early detection, preventive care and improving access to healthcare services.
The Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC) runs a school health screening programme that promotes preventive care from an early age.
The programme provides annual health screenings for students from kindergarten through Grade 12. These include:
Height, weight and body mass index (BMI) measurements.
Vital signs and vision checks.
Vaccination reviews.
Comprehensive medical examinations for specific age groups.
Depending on the student's age group, comprehensive examinations include a review of medical history, blood pressure measurements and physical examinations.
They may also cover scoliosis, hearing and dental checks, as well as selected assessments relating to mental and behavioural health.
Such programmes demonstrate how health education and preventive screenings complement each other. While medical examinations help identify potential concerns, awareness initiatives encourage students and their families to understand the importance of looking after their health and using available medical services.
Targeting female students and young women offers an opportunity to establish health awareness early and encourage habits that can support long-term well-being.
These include:
Understanding and monitoring changes in their health.
Maintaining a balanced diet.
Taking part in regular physical activity.
Looking after their mental well-being.
Seeking appropriate medical advice and screenings based on individual needs.
Providing reliable health information in educational settings can also help address misconceptions, encourage questions and guide young women towards professional medical advice rather than inaccurate information circulating on social media.
Expanding the campaign to universities and colleges in Al Ain highlights the role of collaboration between the healthcare and education sectors in promoting preventive care and personal responsibility for health.
Ultimately, the initiative goes beyond awareness activities and preliminary screenings. It reinforces the importance of making women's health a priority from an early age, with prevention, reliable information and regular medical check-ups forming key parts of long-term well-being.