Sheikh Hamdan approves initiatives aimed at strengthening the family’s role as the foundation of society

“Today, during the meeting of the Higher Committee, we launched a package of strategic initiatives, including the second phase of the ‘Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum Family Programme’, continuing a comprehensive effort to empower the Emirati family and strengthen its stability. This stems from the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who firmly believes that Dubai’s strength begins with the strength of its families, and that empowering families is the foundation for preparing generations capable of sustaining achievement and reinforcing Dubai’s global stature,” he said.