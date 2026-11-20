For someone who has built a career around the power of his voice, Saif Abdulla has come to appreciate the importance of knowing when to stop talking. The Emirati radio presenter, familiar to listeners of Dubai Radio 93 and audiences who know him as Saif Motivation, has spent years entertaining, engaging and addressing crowds. These days, some of his most meaningful conversations take place in classrooms, where the audience is younger, the questions are more personal and the measure of success can be as simple as a hesitant student finding the courage to speak.