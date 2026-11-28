Students can use AI to create educational games, compose songs and conduct research
Abu Dhabi: The UAE Ministry of Education has identified 12 artificial intelligence tools for the safe and responsible use of generative AI in classrooms, covering a series of activities from designing presentations and producing music and videos to building applications, conducting research and developing educational content.
The tools are listed in the ministry’s parents’ guide to artificial intelligence in education, which provides practical examples of how teachers and students can incorporate AI into classroom activities.
The list includes Canva for designing presentations and generating images; ImagineArt for creating images and videos; Suno for producing audio and music; Lovable for building AI applications; Perplexity for answering questions and assisting with research; and NotebookLM for research assistance.
It also includes Manus AI, an interactive AI assistant; Falcon, a language model developed in the UAE; Claude, an AI chatbot and assistant; Google Gemini; ChatGPT 5; and Microsoft Copilot.
The guide outlines several practical applications of AI in education, including designing posters for science fairs on renewable energy, creating illustrations of the solar system with labelled planets and composing short educational songs to help students memorise the groups of the periodic table.
Other examples include developing simple educational games to test students’ knowledge of biology vocabulary and preparing explanations of how gravity works, supported by documented sources and real-life examples.
The guide also suggests using AI to analyse dictated text and generate study guides containing key themes and discussion questions, convert an entire curriculum into a weekly plan with learning objectives, explain Arabic grammar rules to Grade 6 students and summarise essential mathematical concepts for Grade 7 students.
Using AI chatbots in classrooms
The ministry’s guide also provides examples of how Gemini, ChatGPT 5 and Copilot can support classroom learning.
These include creating a simple story to introduce Grade 3 students to recycling, generating 10 mathematics practice questions with answers for Grade 8 students, and reviewing geography essays to identify language errors and improve explanations.