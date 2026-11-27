Parents urged to teach children to critically evaluate AI-generated information
Abu Dhabi: The UAE’s Ministry of Education has warned of eight potential risks associated with children’s use of artificial intelligence (AI) tools without adequate awareness or guidance, urging parents to teach their children how to use the technology responsibly, fairly and safely.
In its parents’ guide to artificial intelligence in education, the ministry highlighted AI’s growing role as an educational and creative tool that allows children to learn and explore ideas in new ways.
However, it stressed that the ethical use of AI requires adherence to fundamental values, including fairness, honesty, privacy and respect for others.
Misinformation and poor decision-making
The ministry cautioned that AI systems could generate inaccurate, incomplete or outdated information, while their responses could contain biases or discriminatory content stemming from the data used to train them.
AI-generated responses may also contain fabricated information, making it essential for users to verify their accuracy and sources.
It noted that relying entirely on AI-generated content could lead to poor decisions, particularly when users fail to consult reliable sources or adequately understand the information presented.
Privacy and data protection
The ministry also warned that entering personal data into AI systems could expose sensitive information. Children may inadvertently disclose private information or personal secrets when interacting with these tools without understanding the potential consequences.
Other risks include the possibility of shared information and files being stored, processed or accessed by external parties, while using AI without careful consideration could produce unsafe or inappropriate results.
The ministry urged parents to teach children to critically evaluate AI-generated information rather than accept it as established fact, protect their personal data and use the technology in ways that safeguard privacy and respect others.
Eight risks of AI use among children
The ministry identified the following eight risks:
Inaccurate information: AI may generate incorrect, incomplete or outdated information.
Bias and discrimination: AI systems may reproduce biases and discriminatory patterns present in their training data.
Unverified information: Accepting AI-generated responses as facts without critical evaluation or verification.
Poor decision-making: Relying entirely on AI without consulting reliable sources or adequately understanding the information.
Exposure of sensitive information: Entering personal data into AI systems may compromise its confidentiality.
Unintentional disclosure: Children may reveal personal information or secrets while interacting with AI tools.
Data storage and third-party access: Shared information and files may be stored, processed or accessed by external parties.
Unsafe or inappropriate results: Using AI without careful consideration may produce unsuitable or unsafe outcomes.