One in three employees globally has shared sensitive work data with public AI tools
Dubai: The UAE’s Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has warned employees against entering confidential information or internal documents belonging to their employers into publicly available artificial intelligence tools.
Citing a global study, the ministry said one in three employees worldwide had entered sensitive work-related data into public AI tools without understanding the risks, stressing the importance of protecting corporate information and refraining from sharing it through such platforms.
In the latest edition of its Labour Market magazine, the ministry highlighted the potential of AI to support employees’ career development, identify their training needs and determine the skills they need to acquire to keep pace with changing labour market demands.
It encouraged employees to use AI to create personalised professional development plans within minutes by outlining their current roles and experience, setting career goals for the coming year, identifying skills gaps and development priorities, and generating weekly learning plans with relevant educational resources.
The ministry also examined a technique known as fine-tuning, which allows existing AI models to be customised and trained on specialised data to deliver more accurate responses tailored to an organisation’s needs and operations.
It highlighted ElevenLabs, a tool that converts written content and reports into natural-sounding audio in multiple languages, including Arabic. A free version is available at elevenlabs.io.