MoHRE seeks public feedback on automated entitlement calculations and dispute settlements
The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has announced plans to introduce artificial intelligence (AI) technologies into the processing of labour complaints, as part of its efforts to enhance the efficiency of its services and streamline procedures for resolving labour disputes.
The Ministry said it is developing the labour complaint process through the use of digital technologies and AI, in line with its broader strategy to modernise government services, adopt innovative digital solutions and improve the efficiency of procedures governing employment relations.
The Ministry has also invited customers and members of the public to submit their suggestions and feedback until the end of next December. The initiative aims to gather the widest possible range of opinions, analyse the feedback and use the findings to inform decisions that address customers’ needs and contribute to enhancing their satisfaction and happiness.
The Ministry has launched an online survey comprising five key questions to gauge public support for using AI to handle labour complaints.
Participants can choose from four responses, indicating whether they strongly support the proposal, support it, oppose it, or hold a neutral position.
The Ministry has asked participants to select the measures they consider most important for improving the labour complaint process from among four proposed options.
These include enabling customers to track the status of complaints electronically, accelerating complaint-handling procedures, automatically calculating labour entitlements, and simplifying the submission of supporting documents and evidence.
Another question seeks public opinion on the extent to which AI should be used to propose amicable settlements for labour disputes. Respondents can express their opposition or support, or indicate that they would support the proposal provided that the suggested settlements are reviewed by a qualified specialist.
The Ministry has also invited participants to identify the aspects of labour complaint procedures they believe most need improvement. The proposed areas include reducing complaint-processing times, ensuring greater clarity regarding procedures and the various stages of complaints, facilitating communication with relevant officials, and improving the accuracy and transparency of complaint outcomes.
In this context, the Ministry organised a virtual Customer Council last August to discuss ways of improving the labour complaint process, with the participation of 160 customers.
The council featured seven questions and generated 14 development proposals, focusing on streamlining procedures and leveraging smart technologies to improve the handling of labour complaints.
During the first half of 2026, the Ministry successfully processed and settled 185,793 labour disputes, representing 98.6 per cent of the total disputes registered during the period.
These results reflect the continued development of the labour dispute resolution system, which aims to strike a balance between the rights and obligations of both parties to the employment relationship.
The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation urges employers and employees to contact its Labour Claims and Advisory Centre through the toll-free number 80084 to obtain guidance and legal advice relating to contractual employment relationships and the filing of labour complaints.
Customers can also access the Ministry’s digital channels, including its official website and the MOHRE smart application, ensuring convenient and timely access to services while safeguarding the rights of both employers and employees.