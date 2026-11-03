In his final appeal, the student argued that AI-detection software was unreliable and could not provide conclusive evidence of misconduct. He also challenged the expert's findings, arguing that the expert had gone beyond the scope of the assignment by examining the thesis content and its legal references.

The student then filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn the university's decision and its academic consequences. He asked to be reinstated, allowed to complete and submit his thesis, and awarded his master's degree. He also sought Dh100,000 in compensation for material and moral damages.

An investigation report dated February 8, 2024, submitted by an investigator from Birmingham Law School to the Faculty Conduct Committee, concluded that the student had used artificial intelligence to generate parts of his thesis and had copied and pasted material without properly acknowledging the sources.

The court further explained that a claim for compensation requires proof of wrongdoing, actual damage and a direct causal link between them. As the university's disciplinary decision was lawful, the student had not established the wrongdoing required to justify compensation.

It also rejected the argument that the expert had exceeded the scope of the assignment, ruling that examining the thesis content and verifying its legal references were relevant to assessing the work's integrity.

The expert had identified problems beyond the alleged use of AI, including fabricated or inaccurate legal references and judicial rulings that did not exist or had been incorrectly presented. The court considered these findings sufficient to support the conclusion that academic misconduct had occurred.

He stressed that responsibility must be shared between researchers and educational institutions. Researchers must verify the accuracy of information and references, while universities must establish clear rules for AI use and ensure fair investigations when academic violations are suspected.

Dr Ali pointed to sections 4.2 and 4.3, which address the protection of human agency and the monitoring and validation of generative AI systems. The guidance stresses the importance of verifying the reliability and suitability of AI tools for educational and research purposes.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.