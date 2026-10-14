Sharjah launches ethical framework for AI use in schools

SPEA introduces AI rules to protect privacy and enhance learning quality
The Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) has launched an ethical framework to guide the safe, responsible and effective use of artificial intelligence (AI) in schools and other educational institutions across the emirate.
The framework aims to enhance the quality of education, support digital transformation and enable teachers and students to benefit from AI while protecting privacy, safeguarding data and maintaining academic integrity.
Aligned with the UAE’s national directives and values, the guidelines emphasise fairness, transparency, accountability, human oversight, cybersecurity and critical thinking. They also stress the importance of verifying AI-generated information and content.
Aisha Butti Al Ghafli, director of the Curriculum and Assessment Department at SPEA, said the framework reflected the authority’s commitment to integrating modern technologies into education while protecting learners’ data, reinforcing the role of teachers and developing students’ critical thinking skills.
The framework also aims to support personalised learning, encourage innovation, enhance teachers’ digital proficiency and equip students with skills needed for the future. It seeks to raise awareness of responsible AI use, data protection and adherence to ethical practices.
It provides practical guidance for educational institutions across Sharjah, taking into account different curricula and learning environments. It also outlines the responsibilities of school leaders, teachers, students, IT teams, education specialists and parents.
To safeguard academic integrity, the guidelines set out rules for using AI in assignments, projects and assessments. They require students to disclose AI use where appropriate and ensure that AI-generated content does not replace students’ original work or undermine the role of teachers.
Educational institutions are also required to verify AI-generated information and check its sources.
The framework further establishes standards for the use of AI in institutional media and promotional materials, with the aim of protecting official symbols and institutional visual identity, ensuring content accuracy and maintaining compliance with approved standards.
The initiative is part of SPEA’s efforts to keep pace with technological developments while upholding educational standards, protecting learners’ rights and ensuring that the human role remains central to the learning process.