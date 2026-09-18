Abu Dhabi expands AI education across 170 private schools

ADEK initiative will build students’ AI skills from kindergarten to Grade 12
Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) continues to advance its comprehensive AI Education Initiative, aimed at developing artificial intelligence skills across more than 170 private schools in the emirate. The initiative provides an integrated framework enabling students to progressively build their knowledge and skills in AI from kindergarten through Grade 12, while placing a strong emphasis on student health and wellbeing at every stage.
The initiative equips students with the intellectual skills needed to critically evaluate the outputs of AI technologies. In the early years, the educational experience focuses on developing critical and logical thinking through age-appropriate activities based on play and screen-free learning experiences.
As students progress through the grades, they gradually move towards using AI tools and evaluating their outputs, then applying them to develop solutions, before ultimately gaining an understanding of how intelligent systems can be designed and managed responsibly.
Throughout this learning journey, AI is used to support students’ thinking as an assistive tool that enhances their capabilities rather than as a substitute for independent thinking. The initiative establishes clear safeguards to limit excessive reliance on AI while preserving students’ ability to analyse, solve problems and make decisions independently.
By Grade 12, students will be able to design scalable AI-based systems and solutions, preparing them to move beyond simply using technology towards contributing to its development.
The initiative is built around a specialised AI learning framework that adopts a human-centred approach and prepares students to become active partners in designing and developing AI applications and solutions, while embedding principles of ethical and responsible use.
According to ADEK, the programme’s framework defines clear learning outcomes across four main areas:
Understanding AI concepts;
Critically evaluating and consciously engaging with AI technologies;
Designing and developing AI-based solutions; and
Responsible use, including governance, data protection, privacy and understanding societal impact.
The framework was developed drawing on the expertise of specialists from leading national and international institutions, ensuring alignment with international practices and standards. These include the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Microsoft and Khalifa University of Science and Technology.
The framework’s learning outcomes are translated into a practical educational experience through a specialised AI curriculum extending across all grade levels. The curriculum combines practical skills development with an understanding of the principles and concepts underpinning AI technologies.
It covers all stages of education through a progressive learning pathway that evolves alongside students’ knowledge and skills — beginning with the “Explorer” and “Emerging Thinker” stages, progressing to “Solution Developer” in Grade 8, and culminating in “Systems and Applications Designer” in Grade 12.
The curriculum includes comprehensive lesson plans covering the entire academic year, together with a range of dedicated tools and resources for teachers. Schools can choose to integrate the curriculum into existing subjects, deliver it through a hybrid model, or offer it as a standalone subject. This provides flexibility in implementation while ensuring the specified learning outcomes are achieved at each grade level.
To measure students’ proficiency and track the development of their AI knowledge and skills, ADEK has launched the AI Skills Growth Assessment, a standardised assessment administered twice a year to students from Grades 4 to 12.
The assessment helps schools determine students’ levels at the beginning of their learning journey, identify their individual and group learning needs, and monitor their progress over time. Where areas requiring additional support are identified, students receive targeted lessons to help them acquire the foundational knowledge and skills needed to continue progressing through the curriculum.
The initiative supports ADEK’s Technology and AI Policy for Schools, which sets out the requirements and controls governing the use of AI technologies and digital technology in private schools.
Under the policy, schools are required to use AI-powered educational tools that comply with ADEK’s requirements, while also providing the digital infrastructure and expertise needed to implement these technologies effectively and responsibly.
The policy covers six main areas:
Protecting students’ data and privacy;
Preserving independent thinking skills;
Academic integrity;
Human oversight of AI-generated decisions;
Content safety and alignment with the values of the UAE; and
Fairness in the operation of AI systems.
These safeguards are designed to ensure that AI is used to enrich the learning experience and strengthen students’ capabilities, while preserving the fundamental role of independent thinking, problem-solving, judgement and decision-making.
Recognising the critical role of teachers in achieving the objectives of the AI Education Initiative, ADEK has designed a comprehensive three-level professional development programme aimed at training and upskilling 19,000 teachers and educators by the end of the programme.
The first level consists of mandatory training that provides educators with foundational AI knowledge, principles for its responsible and ethical use, and skills for effectively using AI tools. It also covers practical classroom applications and how AI-powered tools can be used to support teaching and address students’ needs across different subjects.
The second level offers optional training for heads of departments across different specialisations, focusing on integrating AI into teaching and learning.
The third level provides advanced training for AI leads appointed in each school, with the aim of building in-school expertise and supporting teaching staff in implementing the initiative.
Teachers will receive a comprehensive package of resources covering the curriculum, learning outcomes, lesson plans, teaching materials, assessment and implementation guides, as well as dedicated content to support students and address learning gaps. This will help ensure consistent implementation of the curriculum across schools.
The initiative represents a significant transformation in education in Abu Dhabi by establishing AI as a core pillar of the educational process, rather than limiting its use to that of a technological tool, as implementation continues across private schools in the emirate.
By combining a clear learning framework, a progressive curriculum, assessment tools, a structured policy governing AI use, and a comprehensive teacher professional development programme, the AI Education Initiative contributes to preparing students who are confident in their abilities, grounded in their values, and capable of using AI with awareness and responsibility, while contributing to the future development and prosperity of Abu Dhabi.