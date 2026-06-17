Emirati researcher develops AI platform to detect deepfakes and fake content

Deepy analyses images, videos and audio to verify digital authenticity
As artificial intelligence continues to reshape the digital world, deepfake technology has emerged as one of the most significant cybersecurity and misinformation challenges of our time. The ability to generate highly realistic images, videos, and audio recordings has created new risks for governments, businesses, media organizations, and individuals, making it increasingly difficult to distinguish authentic content from manipulated material.
This growing challenge inspired Emirati cybersecurity specialist and entrepreneur Bashayer AlSalami to develop Deepy, an AI-powered platform designed to detect deepfakes and verify the authenticity of digital content.
The idea for Deepy began during AlSalami’s Master's studies in Cybersecurity at Zayed University. While researching emerging cyber threats and the impact of artificial intelligence on information security, she became increasingly concerned about the rapid advancement of generative AI tools and their potential misuse.
“As AI technology continues to evolve, the challenge is no longer limited to cybersecurity professionals. Anyone can be exposed to manipulated content that appears completely real," AlSalami said.
What started as an academic research project gradually evolved into a practical solution. Through extensive research, testing, and experimentation with deepfake detection techniques, AlSalami developed a framework that combines artificial intelligence with digital forensic analysis to identify signs of manipulation in images, videos, and audio recordings.
Deepy works by analyzing multiple layers of digital content. The platform examines metadata, visual inconsistencies, audio characteristics, compression patterns, and forensic indicators that may reveal whether content has been altered or generated using artificial intelligence. Once the analysis is completed, users receive a report indicating the likelihood of manipulation and the confidence level of the results.
The platform also looks for what experts refer to as AI-generated digital fingerprints subtle technical traces that are often left behind during the content creation process. These indicators can provide valuable evidence when determining whether a file has been generated or modified using artificial intelligence tools.
According to AlSalami, the risks associated with deepfakes extend far beyond social media. Manipulated content can be used to spread misinformation, damage reputations, influence public opinion, facilitate financial fraud, and create confusion during emergencies or crises.
"Digital trust has become one of the most important challenges of the AI era. The ability to verify information quickly and accurately is becoming essential for organizations and individuals alike," she said.
Deepy has been designed to support a wide range of sectors, including government entities, security organizations, media outlets, financial institutions, and businesses that require reliable verification of digital content. The platform can also help journalists and content creators verify materials before publication, reducing the risk of sharing misleading or manipulated information.
Looking to the future, AlSalami envisions Deepy becoming a trusted Emirati technology that contributes to strengthening digital trust both within the UAE and beyond. Future plans include expanding the platform’s capabilities to address misinformation campaigns, source verification, and advanced digital investigations while supporting integration with institutional systems.
"We believe the UAE should not only adopt artificial intelligence technologies but also develop them. Through Deepy, we aim to build trusted Emirati innovation that helps protect society and institutions from the growing risks of deepfakes and digital misinformation," AlSalami said.
As artificial intelligence continues to transform how information is created and shared, initiatives such as Deepy highlight the importance of developing local solutions that support cybersecurity, resilience, and trust in an increasingly digital world.