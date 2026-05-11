The initiative will use AI, robotics and smart archiving to preserve and share documents
National Library and Archives has launched a new package of artificial intelligence and digital transformation projects aimed at preserving the UAE’s history and national memory through advanced digital technologies.
The initiative comes as part of the UAE’s wider efforts to accelerate digital transformation and strengthen its position as a global hub for innovation and knowledge management.
Officials said the projects will help transform traditional archiving systems into an intelligent digital ecosystem capable of analysing, indexing and retrieving historical information with greater speed and accuracy.
The initiative will use artificial intelligence, robotics and smart archiving technologies to preserve historical documents and make them more accessible to researchers and the public.
The National Library and Archives recently held a meeting to review preparations for the launch of the projects, which align with the goals of the UAE Digital Transformation Strategy 2031.
The institution said the projects aim to improve operational efficiency and strengthen government readiness through the adoption of advanced digital technologies.
Speaking to Gulf News, Dr Abdullah Majed Al Ali, Director General of the National Library and Archives, said the projects reflect the institution’s commitment to adopting future technologies and supporting the UAE’s sustainable development goals.
He explained that the institution is implementing a comprehensive strategy focused on developing digital infrastructure and integrating artificial intelligence into its operations.
“This will help create an intelligent knowledge ecosystem capable of supporting decision-making, improving document management and enhancing services for beneficiaries,” he said.
Dr Al Ali added that the institution is also focusing on building national expertise in artificial intelligence and data science.
He said employees are being trained to lead digital transformation projects and strengthen innovation within the workplace.
According to the National Library and Archives, the future project package will include advanced AI systems designed to support strategic planning, data analysis and knowledge management.
The projects also aim to strengthen the institution’s ability to monitor technological developments and improve long-term operational sustainability.
Officials said the initiative includes the development of intelligent digital archiving solutions such as automated indexing, optical character recognition (OCR), multimedia content analysis and advanced search technologies.
The systems are designed to preserve national documents for future generations while improving access to historical information through modern digital platforms.
The National Library and Archives said the initiative forms part of wider efforts to protect the UAE’s national memory and document the country’s history using innovative technologies that support scientific research and digital innovation.