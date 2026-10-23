The Court of First Instance ordered the heirs to pay court costs and Dh500 in legal fees, finding that the enforceable compensation award was Dh100,000 and that the evidence did not establish that the lawyer’s actions had caused them financial loss.

Dubai: A Dubai court has rejected a Dh500,000 compensation claim by heirs who accused a lawyer of professional negligence in handling an insurance claim following their relative’s death in a road accident, ruling that they had failed to prove wrongdoing or establish that they had suffered compensable damage.

However, they alleged that the lawyer collected the money through enforcement proceedings without challenging the decision to seek a higher amount. They argued that this had deprived them of the opportunity to obtain greater compensation.

The heirs had sought Dh500,000 for material and moral damages, along with legal interest of 5 per cent a year until full payment. They alleged that the lawyer had failed to challenge an initial compensation decision to secure a higher award and had not handed over the full amount collected on their behalf.

The court also rejected their argument that they had lost the opportunity to secure a higher award. It noted that the decision granting Dh300,000 had been overturned because the matter had already been adjudicated, leaving the Dh100,000 award as the enforceable decision.

The lawyer and the legal services office urged the court to dismiss the claim, arguing that the power of attorney authorised them to pursue the compensation claim and receive the award on the heirs’ behalf.

The heirs also cited disciplinary proceedings against the first lawyer before the Professional Conduct Committee. The proceedings resulted in an earlier decision to strike the lawyer off the professional register being amended, with a one-month suspension from practising instead.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.