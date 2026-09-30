Four-day festival from October 8 aims to boost Emirati dates and support local farmers
The sixth Al Dhaid Date Festival will kick off at Expo Al Dhaid on October 8, bringing together farmers, date producers and palm owners from across the UAE for four days of auctions, competitions and activities aimed at boosting the market for locally produced dates.
Organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the festival will run until October 11 and feature a dedicated market showcasing premium Emirati date varieties, alongside auctions offering valuable prizes.
The event will bring together leading date palm growers and agricultural experts, as well as agricultural companies, government entities, productive families and home based businesses involved in date cultivation.
Expert led workshops will focus on modern agricultural techniques, date palm care, organic farming and sustainable practices, providing growers with practical knowledge and exposure to new agricultural technologies.
Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director General of SCCI, said the festival had developed into a driver of economic activity in Sharjah’s central and eastern regions while supporting the development of the agricultural sector and its contribution to the UAE’s sustainable food security ecosystem.
He said the event provides farmers, agricultural businesses and productive families with direct access to consumers and traders, helping increase the commercial value and market potential of locally produced dates.
Mohammed Musabeh Al Tunaiji, General Coordinator of the Al Dhaid Date Festival, said preparations for the sixth edition had been completed following growing participation and visitor turnout over the previous five editions.
Organisers said the increased involvement of palm owners from across the UAE had strengthened the festival’s role as a platform for exchanging expertise and improving agricultural practices.
Alongside its commercial and agricultural programme, the festival will feature cultural and artistic activities and traditional folkloric performances, combining the date palm’s economic importance with its longstanding place in Emirati heritage.