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Al Dhaid Date Festival 2026 to open in Sharjah with auctions, competitions and farmers’ market

Four-day festival from October 8 aims to boost Emirati dates and support local farmers

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The for-day event will bring together leading date palm growers and agricultural experts, as well as agricultural companies, government entities, productive families and home based businesses involved in date cultivation.
The for-day event will bring together leading date palm growers and agricultural experts, as well as agricultural companies, government entities, productive families and home based businesses involved in date cultivation.
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The sixth Al Dhaid Date Festival will kick off at Expo Al Dhaid on October 8, bringing together farmers, date producers and palm owners from across the UAE for four days of auctions, competitions and activities aimed at boosting the market for locally produced dates.

Organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the festival will run until October 11 and feature a dedicated market showcasing premium Emirati date varieties, alongside auctions offering valuable prizes.

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The event will bring together leading date palm growers and agricultural experts, as well as agricultural companies, government entities, productive families and home based businesses involved in date cultivation.

Expert led workshops will focus on modern agricultural techniques, date palm care, organic farming and sustainable practices, providing growers with practical knowledge and exposure to new agricultural technologies.

Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director General of SCCI, said the festival had developed into a driver of economic activity in Sharjah’s central and eastern regions while supporting the development of the agricultural sector and its contribution to the UAE’s sustainable food security ecosystem.

He said the event provides farmers, agricultural businesses and productive families with direct access to consumers and traders, helping increase the commercial value and market potential of locally produced dates.

Mohammed Musabeh Al Tunaiji, General Coordinator of the Al Dhaid Date Festival, said preparations for the sixth edition had been completed following growing participation and visitor turnout over the previous five editions.

Organisers said the increased involvement of palm owners from across the UAE had strengthened the festival’s role as a platform for exchanging expertise and improving agricultural practices.

Alongside its commercial and agricultural programme, the festival will feature cultural and artistic activities and traditional folkloric performances, combining the date palm’s economic importance with its longstanding place in Emirati heritage.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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