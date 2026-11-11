11.11: Why today is one of the most special dates of the year

The link between 11:11 and manifestation goes back to the New Age movement of the late 1980s and early 1990s, when spiritual writers began describing the number as a “wake-up call” or a doorway to a higher state of awareness. The idea grew with the popularity of the law of attraction, the belief that focusing on what you want helps bring it into your life. In recent years, social media has turned it into a global habit, with millions of people posting “11:11, make a wish” and using the moment to set their goals.