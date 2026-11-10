You don't have to be single to enjoy these deals and discounts
If you like it, then you should’ve put it in your cart! People are taking Beyonce’s advice seriously as the 11:11 sale comes right around the corner. Unlike Valentines day, you’re only treating yourself. Singles day? more like self love day!
The idea originated in China as an anti-Valentines’ day celebration. It began as a way to give people without a partner a day of their own, to celebrate themselves. Slowly, the shopping world got involved. It has now grown into a global trend that beats Black Friday by the millions.
Every year on November 11th (11:11), people across UAE open apps, add things to their cart, add more, and after a period of evaluation, purchase their items. This day is a celebration for all. There's no obligation to buy something for a significant other, just a day created to celebrate oneself.
In the UAE, 11:11 is mostly an online sale. Noon and Amazon have launched their 11:11 sales across the UAE. Discounts up to 90 per cent, deals from Dh1, and delivery from 15 minutes to same day are just some of the attractive options offered by these companies.
“I actually look forward to this. It’s not only a day I get to be okay with being single, but I also get to shop for myself with amazing sales and enjoy the things I get for myself. And it takes the pressure off from shopping for someone, I know what I want, and I get it. As easy as it sounds,” says Alvin Heinley Samuel, 24, a Dubai-based student.
Shoppers regardless of whether they are single find it quite exciting to shop during these sales - you get a good deal and you celebrate yourself.
“I always get made fun of while shopping on this day. It makes sense because I’m married. But these offers are too good to pass!”, says Jacob Russel Gutierrez, a Dubai-based IT professional.
If it’s for shopping for yourself, treating yourself, or just wanting to buy out your cart, this sale help you do just that.
“I do a bit of both. I usually have a few things already sitting in my cart, particularly items I’ve been eyeing for a while and know might be available at a better price during the sale. I’ve been looking to buy a new TV for my apartment so that’s what I’ve been scouting for. I don’t currently own one, so technically, I could argue it’s a need. But if I’m being honest, it’s more of a treat for my little apartment!” says 30-year-old Anusree K Kutty based in Dubai.
Some shoppers find this a gimmicky sales pitch. Does being single really need a day of its own, asks Rumena Mirza, a 23-year-old student based in Dubai. She says: “I sometimes think about if this is just an extravagant marketing idea. Everyone does. But then I also think about a really cheap TV in my cart and most times that takes precedence over everything else!”
What began as a joke has now grown into one of the biggest shopping events of the year.