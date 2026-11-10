“I do a bit of both. I usually have a few things already sitting in my cart, particularly items I’ve been eyeing for a while and know might be available at a better price during the sale. I’ve been looking to buy a new TV for my apartment so that’s what I’ve been scouting for. I don’t currently own one, so technically, I could argue it’s a need. But if I’m being honest, it’s more of a treat for my little apartment!” says 30-year-old Anusree K Kutty based in Dubai.