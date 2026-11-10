Abu Dhabi shoppers share strategies for Singles Day deals

How Abu Dhabi shoppers plan their Singles Day purchases with rising costs in mind
Abu Dhabi: Singles Day may have started as a celebration of being single, but November 11 has become one of the year's biggest shopping events, with shoppers looking forward to discounts across everything from beauty and fashion to electronics.
For some, it is an opportunity to finally buy something they have been eyeing for months. For others, it is a chance to stock up on everyday essentials without paying full price.
But what are shoppers in Abu Dhabi actually planning to buy this year?
Gulf News spoke to two residents about their 11.11 wishlists, spending habits and approach to finding a good deal.
Making room for a few essentials
For long-term Abu Dhabi resident Fathima Hanniyah, Singles Day is an opportunity to make purchases she has already been considering.
At the top of her wishlist is a new pair of headphones, as her current ones are beginning to show their age. She is also keeping an eye out for electronics deals on Amazon.ae and may even consider buying a new phone if the discount is worthwhile.
Beyond electronics, she is hoping to update her wardrobe for the cooler months and pick up a few other things on her December shopping list.
Unlike many shoppers who go into a sale with a fixed budget, Fathima prefers to see which offers are genuinely worth considering before deciding how much to spend.
"I don't necessarily wait for a sale to shop, but if something I already need is available at a better price, why not make the most of it?" she said.
With the rising cost of living, she has become more conscious of her spending and prefers to focus on products she genuinely needs or has been planning to buy.
And does being single influence her approach to the shopping event? Not at all.
"Whether you're single or not, a good offer is a good offer, and at the end of the day, your wallet will thank you!" she said.
Beauty buys with a little planning
For beauty content creator Neha Gaffar, this year's Singles Day shopping list is focused on skincare, makeup and a few beauty products she has been wanting to try.
Regularly exploring new launches and testing products is part of her work, but keeping up with the beauty industry can also become expensive. She sees 11.11 as a good opportunity to purchase wishlist items at more affordable prices.
However, she is selective about what makes it into her basket.
"Discounts matter, but I don't buy something just because it's on sale. Product quality, ingredients and whether it suits my skin are equally important," she said.
Neha prefers to have a spending limit in mind and prioritises skincare essentials, researched products and makeup items she knows she will use. Rather than buying several products simply because they are discounted, she would rather invest in a smaller number of quality purchases.
For her, Singles Day is also an opportunity to celebrate herself, regardless of her relationship status.
"I believe self-care is important regardless of your relationship status. Sometimes, buying yourself something you've been wanting is its own little celebration," she said.
The rising cost of living has also changed how she approaches shopping. She now compares prices, researches products and looks for genuine offers before making a purchase.
Shopping with a little more thought
Although their shopping lists look quite different, both Fathima and Neha share a similar approach to Singles Day: a discount is only worthwhile if the purchase itself makes sense.
Whether it is a new pair of headphones, a wardrobe update or a skincare favourite, both shoppers are prioritising value over impulse purchases.