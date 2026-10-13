From Damascus to Abu Dhabi: A young keeper of stories builds a world of antiques

It is water. Water falling slowly, without any hurry, into the stone basin of a fountain in the middle of a courtyard in Old Damascus. The sky is the only ceiling there. Jasmine climbs the walls as if it owns them, and green leaves lean out of old pots toward the light. In the ard diar (courtyard) of the old family house, mornings began with that sound and evenings ended with it, and the stone stayed cool no matter what the day had done.