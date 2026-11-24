Leaked roadmap points to AI-powered home devices, camera-equipped AirPods and M7 Macs
Dubai: Apple is reportedly preparing one of its busiest product launch schedules for 2027, with plans to introduce between 15 and 18 new or upgraded devices, including next-generation iPhones, smart glasses, AI-powered home devices and camera-equipped AirPods Pro.
The reported roadmap would see the US technology giant spread product announcements throughout the year rather than concentrate major launches in its traditional autumn window, as it prepares to mark the 20th anniversary of the first iPhone's introduction in 2007.
The plans, detailed in technology reports and leaks drawing on Bloomberg reporting, have not been confirmed by Apple, and the proposed specifications, product names and launch dates remain subject to change.
Early 2027: New iPhones and affordable devices
Apple could begin the year with the iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e, potentially powered by the A20 processor and offering improvements in performance and battery life.
Other expected releases include a 12th-generation entry-level iPad with an A19 chip and Wi-Fi 7 support, a second-generation MacBook Neo featuring an A19 Pro processor and 12GB of RAM, and an updated MacBook Air powered by the M6 chip.
First half: iPhone Air and OLED displays
The company is also reportedly developing a second-generation iPhone Air, potentially adding an ultra-wide rear camera alongside its main camera, as well as battery improvements and a newer processor.
The iPad Air could receive an OLED display for the first time, together with an M5 chip and slimmer design.
Meanwhile, the iPad Pro may gain a vapour-chamber cooling system designed to improve heat dissipation and maintain performance during demanding tasks.
June 2027: Smart glasses and AI-powered homes
Apple could unveil its first smart glasses at its Worldwide Developers Conference in June 2027, potentially challenging smart eyewear developed by Meta in partnership with Ray-Ban.
The glasses are expected to feature cameras, microphones and speakers, but no built-in display. Users could make calls, send messages, listen to music and interact with Siri, while AI-powered visual recognition would allow the device to identify objects and scenes.
Apple is also reportedly developing a larger smart-home display, provisionally called HomeView Max, featuring a nine-inch screen mounted on a robotic arm capable of rotating 360 degrees.
The device could support home automation and video calls, while the company is also exploring AI-powered security cameras and other connected-home products.
Autumn 2027: iPhone's 20th anniversary
Apple's biggest announcements could come in the second half of 2027, when it marks two decades since the original iPhone went on sale.
The company is reportedly preparing the iPhone 20 Pro and iPhone 20 Pro Max, featuring a redesigned glass body with curved edges, thinner screen borders and an A21 Pro processor.
The anniversary models are expected to feature significant improvements in processing power and energy efficiency, with reports pointing to advanced two-nanometre chip technology.
Apple is also expected to introduce a second-generation foldable iPhone, tentatively known as the iPhone Duo 2, with improvements to its display and hinge. Facial recognition technology is reportedly being tested, although its inclusion remains uncertain.
New Apple Watches and camera-equipped AirPods
The company's wearable devices could also undergo significant changes.
The Apple Watch Series 13 is rumoured to feature a redesigned body and a new mechanism for attaching straps, while an Apple Watch Ultra 5 could join the range.
Apple is also reportedly developing AirPods Pro equipped with miniature cameras designed to support AI-powered visual intelligence rather than conventional photography.
The cameras could help Siri interpret the user's surroundings, potentially expanding the capabilities of Apple's voice assistant beyond traditional audio functions.
MacBook upgrades and M7 processors
Apple's computer lineup could see further upgrades, with new MacBook Pro models powered by M7, M7 Pro and M7 Max processors.
The chips are expected to improve professional computing performance, graphics processing and the handling of demanding AI applications.
Some higher-performance models could arrive towards the end of 2027 or in early 2028, according to industry reports.
Technology website MacRumors has identified at least 18 products that could be introduced during 2027, based on Bloomberg reporting and other industry sources. The projected lineup spans smartphones, tablets, computers, smartwatches, audio accessories and smart-home devices.
Apple has not officially confirmed the reported roadmap, product specifications or launch dates, leaving open the possibility of changes or delays before any announcements.