iPhone 18 could arrive alongside the iPhone Air 2 and a more affordable model
Dubai: Apple's next standard iPhone may be arriving sooner than expected in 2027, with new reports suggesting that the iPhone 18 could launch in March alongside two other models.
Unlike previous years, Apple did not unveil a standard iPhone 18 during its traditional September launch event. Instead, the company introduced the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and iPhone Duo (launched in October), leaving consumers wondering when the regular model would arrive.
Now, fresh reports from South Korean publication ETNews suggest that Apple is preparing for a major change to its smartphone release schedule, with the standard iPhone 18 and iPhone Air 2 expected to debut in spring 2027.
However, Apple has not officially confirmed the launch date.
According to ETNews, the standard iPhone 18 and iPhone Air 2 are expected to launch in March 2027, marking a departure from Apple's usual September release cycle.
The report suggests that Apple is adopting a split-launch strategy, releasing its premium smartphones in the second half of the year while reserving its standard and more affordable models for the following spring.
Forbes has also reported that the iPhone 18 could arrive in March 2027 alongside the iPhone 18e and iPhone Air 2.
While March is emerging as the expected launch window, an exact release date remains uncertain. Some industry estimates suggest the launch could fall between March and April 2027.
The reported change appears to be linked to Apple's manufacturing and supply chain strategy.
According to ETNews, display suppliers have prioritised production of the more complex OLED panels used in Apple's premium smartphones, including the iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max and Duo.
With production of these models already underway, suppliers are now preparing to manufacture displays for the standard iPhone 18 and iPhone Air 2.
LG Display is reportedly planning to begin mass production of the new panels in late December 2026, while Samsung Display is expected to follow in January 2027.
These manufacturing timelines support expectations of a spring launch.
The standard iPhone 18 may not be the only new Apple smartphone arriving next spring.
According to MacRumors and Forbes, three models are expected:
iPhone 18: The standard model, following the iPhone 17.
iPhone 18e: A more affordable addition to Apple's smartphone lineup.
iPhone Air 2: The next generation of Apple's Air series.
If the reports prove accurate, 2027 could mark the first year Apple introduces its standard flagship iPhone during a spring launch rather than alongside its premium models in September.
For now, the iPhone 17 remains available for consumers looking for a standard iPhone without opting for the more expensive Pro models.
Apple has yet to officially announce the devices or confirm their release dates.