Your next Apple audio upgrade could be waiting in the White Friday sale
A good pair of wireless headphones quickly becomes one of those purchases you use every day. Perhaps your old AirPods need charging more often than they used to, or you want something with better noise cancellation for your morning commute. The White Friday sale offers an opportunity to upgrade, and the Apple AirPods Pro 3 is our top pick for their combination of portability, adjustable fit and noise cancellation.
There are other options worth considering, too. Apple's AirPods 5 retains the familiar open-fit design while introducing improvements to everyday listening. The AirPods Max 2, meanwhile, caters to those who prefer full-sized headphones for music and movies.
Before you shop the seasonal offers, here's what each model brings to your listening experience and which pair deserves a place in your shopping basket.
If you want one pair of earbuds that can accompany you throughout the working week and on your next holiday, the AirPods Pro 3 are our first choice.
Key specifications
Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode
Up to eight hours of listening with noise cancellation enabled
Five ear tip sizes
IP57 dust, sweat and water resistance
MagSafe charging case with USB-C connectivity
The adjustable in-ear fit makes these particularly appealing for gym sessions and regular travel. According to independent testing by RTINGS, the Pro 3 deliver stronger noise isolation than the AirPods 5, particularly against low-frequency engine noise.
Apple's Adaptive Audio also adjusts how much outside sound reaches your ears as your surroundings change. You can switch listening modes or adjust the volume using the earbud stems without reaching for your iPhone.
What we like
Multiple ear tip sizes help you find a comfortable fit.
Extended listening time between charges suits longer journeys.
Flexible charging options accommodate existing Apple accessories.
Best for: Frequent travellers, gym-goers and commuters who want versatile everyday earbuds.
The AirPods 5 are an appealing upgrade for anyone who enjoys Apple's traditional earbud shape but wants the convenience of active noise cancellation.
Key specifications
Apple H2 chip
Open-fit earbud design
Up to six hours of listening with noise control switched off
Up to four hours with noise cancellation enabled
USB-C charging case
IP57 dust, sweat and water resistance
Unlike the Pro models, these earbuds sit in your ears without interchangeable silicone tips. That makes them particularly attractive if you prefer a less enclosed fit while listening to podcasts, answering calls or working at your desk.
RTINGS reports improved noise isolation compared with the AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation. Apple's Voice Isolation feature is another useful addition for people who frequently take calls throughout the day.
What we like
Lightweight earbuds that are easy to carry.
Noise cancellation without the sealed in-ear design.
Personalised Spatial Audio for compatible entertainment.
Best for: Everyday iPhone users, casual listeners and anyone who prefers earbuds without silicone tips.
Apple's second-generation over-ear headphones deserve consideration if you spend hours listening to music, watching films or working with headphones on.
Key specifications
Apple H2 chip
Active Noise Cancellation and Adaptive Audio
Up to 20 hours of listening with noise cancellation enabled
Personalised Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking
USB-C charging
Smart Case included
The AirPods Max 2 surround your ears with cushioned ear cups, while the Digital Crown provides physical control over playback and volume. Their over-ear construction makes them a natural choice for settling into a film during a long flight.
TechRadar's review highlights the improved noise cancellation and sound performance compared with the previous generation. Apple also states that a five-minute charge provides approximately 90 minutes of listening time, which is handy before heading out.
What we like
Over-ear design suited to extended entertainment sessions.
Long listening time on a single charge.
Physical controls for straightforward playback adjustments.
Best for: Frequent flyers, music enthusiasts and Apple users who prefer full-sized headphones over earbuds.
The biggest difference between these three models is how they sit on your ears. The AirPods 5 have an open design, while the AirPods Pro 3 use interchangeable tips to create a closer seal. If you regularly exercise or spend time outdoors, the Pro model's adjustable fit deserves consideration.
The AirPods Max 2 are better suited to situations where you have room to carry a full-sized pair of headphones.
All three models support active noise cancellation, but their different designs influence how effectively they isolate surrounding sounds. For frequent flights, the AirPods Pro 3 are particularly practical because they combine strong noise isolation with a compact charging case.
Transparency mode is useful when you want to hear announcements or speak to someone without removing your headphones.
All three featured models support USB-C charging. The Pro 3 also supports wireless charging through compatible accessories.
When shopping on Amazon.ae, check the seller information and UAE warranty eligibility alongside the advertised White Friday discount. Make sure you are comparing the same generation and charging case configuration before placing your order.
The Apple AirPods Pro 3 remains our recommendation for most iPhone users. Their adjustable fit, strong noise isolation and extended battery life make them suitable for a busy working week, regular exercise and holidays abroad. They are also small enough to slip into your pocket without adding bulk to your daily essentials.
If you mainly listen to music and podcasts during your commute or prefer earbuds without silicone tips, the AirPods 5 make a compelling alternative. You still get active noise cancellation and several of Apple's familiar audio features in a lightweight design.
For those who prioritise music and movies and prefer the feel of over-ear headphones, the AirPods Max 2 are the pair to consider.
Compare the live White Friday offers before deciding. A worthwhile upgrade is one that improves how you listen every day.
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