From noise cancellation to long battery life, these five earbuds deliver more for less
Spending more on wireless earbuds no longer guarantees that you will get the features that matter most. Active noise cancellation, adjustable bass, reliable Bluetooth connections and long battery life are increasingly available in affordable models. For UAE shoppers who listen to music during commutes, take work calls or stream entertainment while travelling, the right pair could deliver much of the premium experience without the flagship expense. Our top pick is the Soundcore P40i, which combines adaptive noise cancellation, powerful bass and an impressive claimed 60 hours of total playback.
Samsung, JBL, Huawei and CMF by Nothing offer compelling alternatives, particularly if you prioritise phone compatibility, comfort or sound personalisation. Here are five earbuds worth comparing before spending more.
The Soundcore P40i makes a convincing case for spending less, particularly if you want noise cancellation, strong bass and dependable battery life in one package.
Its adaptive active noise cancellation automatically adjusts to surrounding sounds, a useful feature for commuting or working in busy environments. Soundcore equips the earbuds with 11mm composite drivers and BassUp technology, designed to give music a fuller low-frequency response. The companion app also lets you personalise the sound.
Battery life is another attraction. Soundcore claims up to 10 hours of playback from the earbuds and 45 hours with the charging case, under its specified conditions. Multipoint connectivity lets you stay connected to two devices, while the charging case doubles as a phone stand for watching videos.
Key specifications:
11mm drivers with BassUp technology
Adaptive ANC and Bluetooth 5.4
Up to 45 hours of total playback
IPX5 water resistance
What we like:
Adjustable sound and adaptive noise cancellation
Multipoint connectivity for work and personal devices
Charging case with a built-in phone stand
Best for: Commuters, bass enthusiasts and anyone seeking a well-equipped everyday pair.
The Galaxy Buds Core are an appealing option for Samsung smartphone owners who want active noise cancellation and convenient device integration without moving to the brand's flagship earbuds.
Samsung includes ANC to reduce background distractions, alongside an Ambient Sound mode for situations where you need to hear what is happening around you. The earbuds also feature silicone wingtips designed to provide a secure fit during everyday movement.
For Galaxy users, the connected experience is particularly relevant. Compatible Samsung devices support automatic switching, making it easier to move between listening on a phone and tablet. Samsung Find can also help locate misplaced earbuds.
According to Samsung's Gulf specifications, the Buds Core offer up to 35 hours of total music playback. The IP54 rating provides resistance to dust and splashes.
Key specifications:
Active noise cancellation and Ambient Sound
Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity
Up to 35 hours of playback with ANC off
IP54 dust and water resistance
What we like:
Convenient integration with compatible Galaxy devices
Secure-fit wingtip design
Ambient listening mode for everyday conversations
Best for: Samsung Galaxy owners who value familiar controls and connected-device features.
The JBL Wave Buds 2 focus on everyday listening, offering bass-oriented sound, active noise cancellation and useful call features in a compact design.
JBL uses 8mm dynamic drivers with its Pure Bass tuning, making these earbuds particularly interesting for listeners who enjoy a pronounced low end. The JBL Headphones app allows sound adjustments, while ANC helps reduce distractions when travelling or working.
Smart Ambient technology lets you control how much surrounding sound reaches your ears. That can be convenient when ordering coffee or speaking briefly with a colleague without removing the earbuds.
JBL also includes four microphones for calls and multipoint connectivity for switching between devices. The manufacturer claims up to 10 hours of playback per charge with ANC disabled, extending to 40 hours with the case. With ANC enabled, the claimed earbud runtime is eight hours.
Key specifications:
8mm drivers with JBL Pure Bass
Active noise cancellation and Smart Ambient
Four microphones for calls
Up to 40 hours of total playback
What we like:
Bass-focused tuning with app adjustments
Ambient listening controls
Multipoint connectivity for daily multitasking
Best for: Music lovers who prefer stronger bass and regularly switch between calls and entertainment.
The Huawei FreeBuds SE 2 offer a straightforward listening experience for buyers who prioritise comfort, battery life and a lightweight design over advanced noise-cancelling features.
Each earbud weighs approximately 4g, according to Huawei, making this one of the lighter designs in the selection. Its semi-in-ear construction is aimed at listeners who prefer a less enclosed wearing experience.
Huawei claims up to nine hours of music playback from a full charge and 40 hours with the charging case. A 10-minute charge can provide up to three hours of listening under the manufacturer's test conditions, which is convenient before leaving home.
Bluetooth 5.3 handles wireless connectivity, while IP54 dust and splash resistance makes the earbuds practical for regular use. Their emphasis is on simple listening and portability rather than active noise cancellation.
Key specifications:
Approximately 4g
Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity
Up to 40 hours of total music playback
IP54 dust and splash resistance
What we like:
Lightweight semi-in-ear design
Long battery life
Quick charging for short listening sessions
Best for: Listeners who prefer lighter earbuds for podcasts, casual music and everyday calls.
The CMF Buds 2 bring an unusually extensive feature set to affordable wireless audio, particularly for listeners who enjoy adjusting their sound.
Nothing equips the earbuds with 11mm drivers, Dirac Opteo tuning and Ultra Bass Technology 2.0. Through the Nothing X app, users can adjust equaliser settings, bass levels, noise cancellation and touch controls.
The company also advertises hybrid ANC with a maximum theoretical reduction of 48dB. Transparency mode provides an alternative when you need to remain aware of nearby conversations.
Battery specifications are competitive. Nothing claims up to 10 hours per charge and 43 hours with the case when ANC is disabled. Dual-device connectivity and six microphones add further everyday practicality.
Key specifications:
11mm drivers with Dirac Opteo tuning
Hybrid ANC rated up to 48dB
Up to 43 hours of total playback
Bluetooth 5.4 and IP55-rated earbuds
What we like:
Extensive sound adjustments through Nothing X
Dual-device connectivity
Strong battery endurance
Best for: Buyers who enjoy personalising bass, controls and noise-cancelling settings.
Noise cancellation: Not every ANC system performs identically. The fit of the ear tips, the frequencies being reduced and the surrounding environment all affect results. If you regularly commute or work around background conversations, prioritise a secure seal and adjustable noise cancellation. Huawei's FreeBuds SE 2 are better suited to buyers who prefer a semi-in-ear fit without ANC.
Battery life and connectivity: Check whether advertised playback includes the charging case and whether ANC is enabled. The Soundcore P40i and CMF Buds 2 offer particularly long manufacturer-rated endurance. Multipoint connectivity is useful if you frequently alternate between a laptop and smartphone.
Sound and comfort: Larger drivers do not automatically guarantee better audio. Tuning, equaliser controls and fit matter more than driver size alone. Choose adjustable bass if you enjoy energetic music, or lightweight earbuds if comfort is your priority.
For UAE buyers, check the seller's local warranty, return conditions and charging accessories.
For many everyday listeners, these five earbuds make a strong argument for comparing features before committing to a flagship model.
The Soundcore P40i is our overall recommendation. Its combination of adaptive ANC, adjustable bass, multipoint connectivity and long manufacturer-rated battery life addresses several of the features that people typically seek in more expensive earbuds. The phone-stand charging case is a useful additional detail.
Samsung's Galaxy Buds Core make sense for buyers already using Galaxy devices, while JBL's Wave Buds 2 are worth considering for bass-focused listening and frequent calls.
Huawei's FreeBuds SE 2 suit listeners who prioritise a lightweight, uncomplicated design. The CMF Buds 2 are an attractive alternative for anyone who wants more control over sound settings and noise cancellation.
The right purchase depends less on the badge and more on the features you will actually use. Compare the live products, check the warranty and choose the pair that fits your listening habits.
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