Spending more on wireless earbuds no longer guarantees that you will get the features that matter most. Active noise cancellation, adjustable bass, reliable Bluetooth connections and long battery life are increasingly available in affordable models. For UAE shoppers who listen to music during commutes, take work calls or stream entertainment while travelling, the right pair could deliver much of the premium experience without the flagship expense. Our top pick is the Soundcore P40i, which combines adaptive noise cancellation, powerful bass and an impressive claimed 60 hours of total playback.