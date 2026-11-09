Amazon's 11.11 headphone deals are here, and these 4 models deserve your attention  

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra appeals to frequent flyers, while Sony offers a practical everyday alternative. Marshall takes a different approach with compact styling and outstanding battery endurance. Here's what makes each model worth considering before you check the live 11.11 offers.

Four familiar names deserve attention: Sony, Bose, Marshall and Sennheiser. Each approaches sound, comfort and everyday convenience differently. Our top pick is the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless, which combines detailed sound, adaptive noise cancellation and exceptionally long battery life.

Amazon's 11.11 sale is a good opportunity to revisit those premium wireless headphones you've been considering, particularly if you spend hours listening to music, taking calls or travelling between cities. But a tempting discount only makes sense if the headphones suit your listening habits.

1. Sony WH-CH720N: Best for affordable everyday noise cancellation

The Sony WH-CH720N makes sense if you want comfortable wireless headphones with active noise cancellation without committing to a flagship model.

At approximately 192g, these are among the lightest headphones in this selection. That matters if you regularly wear headphones through long work sessions, online meetings or commutes. Sony's integrated Processor V1 supports noise cancellation, while Ambient Sound Mode lets you hear your surroundings when needed.

The sound has a warm character, according to RTINGS, and Sony's companion app provides equaliser adjustments. Multipoint connectivity is another useful feature, allowing you to connect to your laptop and smartphone without repeatedly pairing devices.

Sony quotes up to 35 hours of playback with noise cancellation enabled, extending to 50 hours when switched off. RTINGS also highlights the comfortable fit and useful app features, making these an appealing everyday option.

Key specifications

Battery: Up to 35 hours with ANC, 50 hours without

Weight: Approximately 192g

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2, multipoint

Audio: 30mm drivers, ANC and Ambient Sound Mode

What we like

Lightweight over-ear design for extended listening

Customisable sound and multipoint connectivity

Practical battery life for daily use