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Amazon's 11.11 headphone deals are here, and these 4 models deserve your attention  

Big sound, longer battery life and tempting 11.11 offers. Here's what to consider

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Gulf News
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From marathon battery life to immersive noise cancellation, discover headphone upgrades worth exploring during the 11.11 sale.
From marathon battery life to immersive noise cancellation, discover headphone upgrades worth exploring during the 11.11 sale.

Amazon's 11.11 sale is a good opportunity to revisit those premium wireless headphones you've been considering, particularly if you spend hours listening to music, taking calls or travelling between cities. But a tempting discount only makes sense if the headphones suit your listening habits.

Four familiar names deserve attention: Sony, Bose, Marshall and Sennheiser. Each approaches sound, comfort and everyday convenience differently. Our top pick is the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless, which combines detailed sound, adaptive noise cancellation and exceptionally long battery life.

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra appeals to frequent flyers, while Sony offers a practical everyday alternative. Marshall takes a different approach with compact styling and outstanding battery endurance. Here's what makes each model worth considering before you check the live 11.11 offers.

1. Sony WH-CH720N: Best for affordable everyday noise cancellation

The Sony WH-CH720N makes sense if you want comfortable wireless headphones with active noise cancellation without committing to a flagship model.

At approximately 192g, these are among the lightest headphones in this selection. That matters if you regularly wear headphones through long work sessions, online meetings or commutes. Sony's integrated Processor V1 supports noise cancellation, while Ambient Sound Mode lets you hear your surroundings when needed.

The sound has a warm character, according to RTINGS, and Sony's companion app provides equaliser adjustments. Multipoint connectivity is another useful feature, allowing you to connect to your laptop and smartphone without repeatedly pairing devices.

Sony quotes up to 35 hours of playback with noise cancellation enabled, extending to 50 hours when switched off. RTINGS also highlights the comfortable fit and useful app features, making these an appealing everyday option.

Key specifications

  • Battery: Up to 35 hours with ANC, 50 hours without

  • Weight: Approximately 192g

  • Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2, multipoint

  • Audio: 30mm drivers, ANC and Ambient Sound Mode

What we like

  • Lightweight over-ear design for extended listening

  • Customisable sound and multipoint connectivity

  • Practical battery life for daily use

Best for: Students, commuters and office workers seeking accessible noise-cancelling headphones.

2. Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones (2nd Gen): Best for premium noise cancellation

If shutting out surrounding noise is your main priority, the second-generation Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones deserve serious consideration.

Bose combines adaptive active noise cancellation with CustomTune technology, which adjusts audio to suit the listener. The result is a more personalised listening experience, supported by adjustable equaliser settings and different listening modes.

Independent testing by RTINGS praises the headphones' noise isolation, particularly for aircraft cabin noise and busy environments. The generously padded earcups and adjustable headband also make them appealing for longer journeys.

Bose quotes up to 30 hours of battery life, while a 15-minute charge can provide up to three hours of playback. This generation introduces USB-C audio, allowing compatible devices to play lossless audio through a wired digital connection. Bluetooth multipoint and Bose Immersive Audio add flexibility for work and entertainment.

These are especially compelling when the 11.11 discount brings their premium features closer to your intended budget.

Key specifications

  • Battery: Up to 30 hours

  • Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.4, multipoint

  • Audio: Adaptive ANC, CustomTune, Immersive Audio

  • Wired listening: USB-C audio and analogue connection

What we like

  • Strong noise isolation for flights and commuting

  • Comfortable padding for extended listening

  • Flexible wireless and wired audio options

Best for: Frequent travellers and professionals who prioritise quiet, comfort and premium features.

3. Marshall Major V: Best for battery life and compact design

The Marshall Major V is an interesting alternative for listeners who value long battery life, straightforward controls and a smaller on-ear design.

Marshall claims more than 100 hours of wireless playback on a single charge, comfortably exceeding the manufacturer's figures for the other three models here. A quick 15-minute charge can provide up to 15 hours of listening, making the headphones particularly convenient for frequent travel.

Their foldable construction and 186g weight also make them easy to carry. Unlike the over-ear alternatives, the Major V rests on your ears, creating a more compact fit.

The sound follows Marshall's signature tuning, with prominent bass and lively presentation. SoundGuys describes the headphones as an enjoyable option for casual listening and highlights their equaliser controls.

Key specifications

  • Battery: More than 100 hours

  • Weight: 186g

  • Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3, multipoint

  • Charging: USB-C and wireless charging

  • Design: Foldable, on-ear

What we like

  • Exceptional battery endurance

  • Compact retro-inspired design

  • Customisable M-button and sound settings

Best for: Music lovers who want portable headphones with minimal charging interruptions.

4. Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless: Best overall for sound and battery balance

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless offers arguably the most rounded combination of audio features, battery endurance and everyday usability in this selection.

Its 42mm dynamic drivers deliver a full-bodied sound, with support for aptX Adaptive on compatible devices. Sennheiser's Smart Control app provides equaliser settings and sound personalisation, allowing listeners to adjust the presentation to suit their preferences.

RTINGS reports very good audio reproduction accuracy and effective noise isolation, particularly against conversations and higher-frequency background sounds. The padded over-ear design also makes these suitable for longer listening sessions.

Battery life is a major advantage. Sennheiser quotes up to 60 hours with active noise cancellation enabled, while a five-minute charge can provide up to four hours of playback.

Bluetooth multipoint, adaptive ANC and wired listening options make the Momentum 4 equally useful at a desk or on a long flight.

For buyers who want premium sound without constantly thinking about charging, this is our strongest all-round recommendation.

Key specifications

  • Battery: Up to 60 hours with ANC

  • Audio: 42mm drivers, aptX Adaptive

  • Noise control: Hybrid adaptive ANC

  • Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2, multipoint

  • Charging: USB-C, approximately two hours for a full charge

What we like

  • Detailed, customisable sound

  • Excellent battery endurance with ANC enabled

  • Versatile connectivity for travel and work

Best for: Listeners seeking a premium balance of sound quality, noise cancellation and battery life.

What to look for before buying headphones in the 11.11 sale

Noise cancellation should match your routine. If you regularly fly, commute or work in shared spaces, active noise cancellation is worth prioritising. Bose offers the strongest noise-isolation proposition in this group, supported by RTINGS' independent assessment. Sennheiser also offers effective adaptive ANC, while Sony provides a more accessible option. Marshall is designed for listeners who do not require ANC.

Battery life is about how you listen. Marshall's quoted 100-plus hours is impressive, but Sennheiser's 60-hour figure includes active noise cancellation.

Comfort and connectivity matter just as much as sound. Over-ear models surround your ears, while Marshall's on-ear cushions sit against them. Consider your preferred fit, especially for extended listening. Multipoint Bluetooth is useful when switching between a laptop and phone.

Which 11.11 headphone deal deserves your money?

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless is our overall recommendation for buyers who want a strong combination of sound quality, adaptive noise cancellation and battery endurance. Its 60-hour manufacturer-rated playback with ANC gives it particular appeal for long working days and frequent travel.

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra (2nd Gen) is the more focused choice for noise cancellation and comfort, especially if flights are a regular part of your routine.

Sony's WH-CH720N offers a practical route into wireless noise cancellation, while the Marshall Major V is the obvious contender for listeners who want compact styling and exceptional battery life.

Gulf News earns a commission on purchases made through links in this article, at no extra cost to you. Our editorial team selects products independently.

Also Read: Thinking of buying Sony headphones? Here's why the WH-1000XM5 deserves a closer look in 2026

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