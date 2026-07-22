Apple is planning to add a second camera to the back of the iPhone Air 2.
Apple’s ultra-thin iPhone Air may be getting a second chance and this time, it could arrive with a few fewer compromises.
The first-generation model made a bold trade-off for its slim design, including sticking with a single rear camera and a battery that left some users wanting more. Now, Apple is reportedly working on an iPhone Air 2 that could tackle several of those complaints.
The catch: Its release plans have reportedly been anything but straightforward, as going by 9 to 5 reports and The Information.
At one point, the sequel appeared to be heading for the cancellation pile.
The Information reported in November that Apple had indefinitely delayed the next-generation iPhone Air after the original model reportedly sold below the company’s expectations. Apple had allegedly “notified engineers and suppliers that they were taking the next iPhone Air off the schedule without providing a new release date.”
But the story did not end there. The Information later updated its report, saying Apple had not abandoned the iPhone Air 2 altogether. In other words, the ultra-thin iPhone apparently still has a future, even if Apple seems to be taking its time deciding exactly when that future begins.
The iPhone Air’s minimalist camera setup is one of the clearest compromises of its ultra-thin design. Unlike many other iPhones, the current model has just one rear camera.
This could change with the next generation.
Reports from Bloomberg and The Information suggest Apple is planning to add a second camera to the back of the iPhone Air 2. Bloomberg says the extra sensor will be an ultra-wide camera rather than a telephoto lens.
This would bring the iPhone Air’s camera setup more in line with Apple’s standard iPhone models, which feature both a main and ultra-wide camera.
For fans of the Air who love the slim design but want more photography flexibility, this could be one of the biggest upgrades yet.
Slim phones look great. Batteries, unfortunately, still take up space.
Apple is reportedly working on giving the iPhone Air 2 a larger battery, with a supply chain leak pointing to a 3,500mAh cell.
The first-generation iPhone Air reportedly has a 3,149mAh battery, meaning the proposed upgrade would represent an increase of more than 10%.
The A20 Pro’s efficiency improvements could also help the phone last longer between charges. Still, battery capacity alone does not tell the whole story. Display technology, software optimisation, chip efficiency and plenty of other factors can all affect real-world battery life.
So, the numbers will have to wait for Apple’s official unveiling.
The iPhone Air 2 could also borrow a feature from Apple’s Pro models: a vapor chamber cooling system.
According to The Information, Apple is considering bringing the technology to the next-generation Air. Apple first introduced its vapor chamber cooling system in the iPhone 17 Pro, highlighting its ability to improve heat dissipation and performance.
For the iPhone Air 2, that could mean better temperature control during demanding tasks and the ability to maintain high performance for longer without the phone getting too hot.
The sequel was initially expected to arrive in September 2026, alongside Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro lineup. However, the timeline may have shifted.
Bloomberg has more recently reported that Apple plans to launch the iPhone Air 2 in spring 2027, alongside the new base iPhone 18.
That would give Apple more time to refine the ultra-thin formula — and perhaps fix the very compromises that made the first iPhone Air a divisive choice.
For now, the iPhone Air 2 remains a reported product rather than an officially announced one. But if the rumours are accurate, Apple’s second attempt could be less about making the phone thinner and more about making the thinness easier to live with.