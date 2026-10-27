Planning a China trip? Check the latest visa application process, fee changes and rules
Indian travellers planning a trip to China will need to follow a revised visa application process from October 26, as Chinese diplomatic missions take over applications previously handled by visa application centres in New Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata.
Under the new system, applicants must complete an online application and receive approval for their documents before submitting their passports and supporting papers to the designated Chinese embassy or consulate.
The change affects tourists, business travellers and people seeking consular legalisation of documents. Applicants will also need to check which diplomatic mission handles applications from their state.
According to a notice issued by the Chinese Embassy in India on October 22:
Visa application centres will stop accepting new applications: The centres in New Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata will no longer accept new Chinese visa and consular legalisation applications from October 26.
Applications will be handled directly: The Chinese Embassy in New Delhi and the Consulate General in Mumbai will process applications under the revised arrangements.
Kolkata applicants will be redirected: Applications from the Kolkata consular jurisdiction will temporarily be handled by the Chinese Embassy in New Delhi.
Existing applicants can collect documents: People who have already submitted applications can collect their processed documents from the existing centres until noon on October 30, 2026.
Your place of residence determines where you should submit your visa application. The revised arrangements divide applications between the Chinese Embassy in New Delhi and the Consulate General in Mumbai.
Maharashtra and Karnataka: Apply through the Chinese Consulate General in Mumbai.
West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Chhattisgarh: Apply through the Chinese Embassy in New Delhi under the temporary arrangement.
All other Indian states and Union Territories: Apply through the Chinese Embassy in New Delhi.
For consular legalisation, the relevant jurisdiction is determined by where the documents were issued. Applicants should check the embassy’s latest instructions before proceeding.
Travellers must complete the online review process before submitting their passports and supporting documents in person.
Complete the online application: Fill in the visa application form through the official Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs visa application portal.
Upload supporting documents: Submit the required documents for online review.
Wait for approval: Do not proceed to the in-person submission stage until the online review has been approved.
Submit your passport and documents: After receiving the approval email, submit your passport, application form and relevant supporting papers to the designated embassy or consulate within 30 days.
The online review stage may add to the overall processing time, so travellers should plan ahead.
The revised system removes visa application centre service fees for eligible online applications submitted after the announced deadline.
Online applications submitted after 5pm on October 23, 2026, will not attract the visa application centre service fee, according to the published notice.
Service fees already paid for applications submitted before the deadline will not be refunded.
Visa fees charged by Chinese authorities are separate and may still apply.
Applicants should check the relevant diplomatic mission’s fee schedule and payment instructions before submitting their documents.
The reduced visa fee schedule for Indian passport holders remains in effect until December 31, 2026. The listed fees are:
Single-entry visa: ₹2,900
Double-entry visa: ₹4,400
Multiple-entry visa valid for six months: ₹5,900
Multiple-entry visa valid for one year or longer: ₹8,800
Group visa: ₹1,800 per applicant
Additional charges apply for faster processing. Express processing, which takes two to three working days, costs an extra ₹1,800, while urgent processing attracts an additional ₹2,700.
Payments must follow the relevant mission’s instructions. The published guidance specifies bank-printed demand drafts, with the applicant’s full name, collection slip number and contact number written on the reverse. Visa fees are payable when collecting the passport.
Under a temporary arrangement running until December 31, 2026, applicants for short-term visas for stays of up to 180 days are generally exempt from fingerprint collection.
However, the exemption does not cover every visa category. Applicants for certain long-term study, work and family reunion visas may still need to provide fingerprints in person. Check the requirements for your specific visa before booking an appointment or travelling to submit documents.
Applicants should carefully check their documents before uploading them to avoid delays.
Visa photographs must measure 33mm × 48mm and have a white background.
The commonly used Schengen visa photo size of 35mm × 45mm does not meet the stated Chinese visa photo requirement.
Tourist visa applicants should check the embassy’s financial-document requirements. The guidance supplied for this process specifies bank statements covering the previous six months, showing a consistent average monthly balance of at least ₹1 lakh, or an eligible deposit certificate for a similar amount held for at least three months.
Requirements can vary by visa category, so applicants should consult the latest official checklist.
Standard processing takes about four working days after the application is submitted, but the mandatory online review can add to the overall waiting period.
Travellers are advised to begin the process four to six weeks before departure, allowing time to correct document issues and complete the required steps.
The revised arrangements apply to travel to mainland China. Hong Kong and Macao have separate entry and visa procedures, so travellers heading to either destination should check the applicable rules separately.
Before applying: Check the latest notices from the Chinese Embassy in India or the relevant Chinese consulate for current procedures, jurisdiction, fees and document requirements.