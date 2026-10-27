Visa application centres will stop accepting new applications: The centres in New Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata will no longer accept new Chinese visa and consular legalisation applications from October 26.

Applications will be handled directly: The Chinese Embassy in New Delhi and the Consulate General in Mumbai will process applications under the revised arrangements.

Kolkata applicants will be redirected: Applications from the Kolkata consular jurisdiction will temporarily be handled by the Chinese Embassy in New Delhi.