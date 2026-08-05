Indian Consulate in Dubai clarifies Tatkal service for urgent applications as expats face passport delays in UAE

New Consul General vows zero Tatkal pendency; however, not all applicants qualify for it
Dubai: The Indian Consulate in Dubai has assured Indian expats that it is working to eliminate delays in urgent passport applications following the recent transition to a new outsourced service provider, while clarifying that the Tatkal scheme is available only to eligible applicants.
Speaking during his first media interaction since taking charge this week, the new Indian Consul General in Dubai, Dr E. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, acknowledged that the transition to the new Indian Consular Application Centres (ICACs) had experienced teething problems after Alhind Tours & Travels took over passport, visa, attestation and other consular services in the UAE following weeks of disruption caused by legal hurdles in India.
The company is currently operating the outsourced services through 16 ICACs across the UAE after being appointed as the interim service provider for at least three months.
"We are trying to reach the standard delivery timeline agreed under the contract for normal passport services. But there will be zero pendency, at least in Tatkal applications," Dr Reddy said.
“The Consulate is working on priority basis to remove the pendency before Independence Day, especially in the Tatkal category, and bring it to the standard processing time as soon as possible,” he clarified.
Tatkal is the Government of India's fast-track passport service meant for applicants requiring urgent passport issuance or renewal. Applicants pay a higher fee in return for expedited processing.
Under the revised passport fee structure that came into effect in July, a normal 36-page passport for adults now costs Dh450, up from Dh285, while a 60-page passport costs Dh630, compared with Dh380 previously.
Under the Tatkal scheme, the fees have increased to Dh900 for a 36-page passport and Dh1,080 for a 60-page passport, compared with Dh855 and Dh950 respectively earlier.
Currently, Tatkal passport applications are taking up to three days to process whereas the Consulate had previously offered same-day processing in the case of applications submitted before 12 noon.
However, Dr Reddy clarified that the Consulate still provides same-day processing in the most urgent cases where applicants can establish genuine emergency requirements.
The Consul General stressed that Tatkal should not be treated as a convenience service.
He explained that walk-ins are available to applicants for Tatkal cases, newborns and applicants of emergency certificates (a one-way travel document for those who do not have a valid passport).
Although walk-in applications are permitted under the Tatkal category, applicants are expected to demonstrate the urgency of their request with supporting documents, such as confirmed flight tickets or other proof of an emergency.
He said the service should be reserved for genuine emergency situations and should not be misused.
Applicants are also advised to check their eligibility before opting for Tatkal, as not every passport application qualifies under Government of India rules.
The following categories are eligible for Tatkal passport service:
Renewal with no change in particulars
Address change only
Addition or deletion of spouse's name only
Name split only
ECR to Non-ECR conversion only
The following categories are not eligible for Tatkal:
General categories
Any change in name
Minor's application requiring Annexure C
Applicants holding an Emergency Certificate
Persons of Naga origin, including minors, and persons of Naga origin residing outside Nagaland
Persons of Jammu and Kashmir origin, including minors
Applicants with criminal cases requiring prior approval
Applicants with adverse police reports, watch-list status, history of habitual passport loss or previous travel on forged or fake passports
Fresh passport applications
Citizens of India by registration or naturalisation
Children adopted by Indian or foreign parents
Child born out of wedlock with a single parent
Children born through surrogacy
Annexure C cases
Passport re-issue
Lost or stolen passports
Re-issue of Short Validity Passport (SVP)
Passports damaged beyond recognition
Change in sex, appearance or signature
Correction or change in date of birth or place of birth
Change in father's name, mother's name or spouse's name
Annexure C cases, except where one parent is deceased
Dr Reddy acknowledged that the outsourcing transition had resulted in operational challenges but said the mission is working to restore normal service standards as quickly as possible.
He reiterated that while efforts are under way to reduce processing time for all passport applications, eliminating pending Tatkal applications remains the immediate priority.
The Consul General also urged applicants, especially blue-collar workers, not to pay unnecessary charges to private typing centres.
He said he met a worker during a recent visit to an Indian Consular Application Centre in Dubai who had paid Dh50 to have his passport application typed outside the centre.
Dr Reddy reminded Indian expats that the current outsourced service provider, Alhind, offers typing, photography, photocopying, printouts and domestic courier services for Dh19, and applicants should use these facilities instead of paying more to third-party agents.
He added that the consulate will conduct awareness session for workers in cooperation with Dubai Police.